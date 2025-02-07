Armenius
New survival horror game that the developer says was inspired by Silent Hill and Signalis. The 3D perspective initially made me think Parasite Eve, but it doesn't have any RPG elements from the looks of it.
View: https://store.steampowered.com/app/3299920/Liminal_Point/
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4kMLQ0LXYdk
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JOoif0WSTkA
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fs8SO-8PL_8
