Lightweight, portable cases larger than ITX

I've been looking around for a case that's larger than ITX but doesn't weigh a ton. Finding a 10lb case isn't hard, but I'm wondering if anyone still makes all aluminum mATX or ATX cases? Bonus if it has a handle, but if not tossing it in a bag will do. Have any suggestions?



I'm ok with an SFX PSU, and it doesn't need to be able to fit a top end vid card. Not too expensive is good too since we have no interest in looks/bling but if the case is the most expensive part of the build that's ok. I'm basically trying to do a desktop build that's as easy to cart around as possible for a friend who wants to learn about computers. Toss it in a car, bring it over to my place, then toss it back in the car and take it home. The rest of it's gonna be cheap-ish. On that note, easy to build in without cutting your hand would be good because I'm going to make my friend do the build while I stand around giving instructions. I've sliced myself more than a couple times on cheap cases. Best way to learn is to do it yourself, right?