lightweight alternative to Armoury Crate?

Has anyone used G-Helper, which is described as a streamlined alternative to the Armoury Crate software designed specifically for ASUS machines. It offers a wide range of functionality similar to Armoury Crate, enabling users to optimize their gaming and system performance.
Lightweight, Bloat-Free Management App
G-Helper distinguishes itself with a significantly smaller installation size and lower resource consumption. This makes it an ideal choice for those looking to manage their laptop settings without the bloat and overhead often associated with larger applications like Armoury Crate. Users can expect an efficient experience while still accessing essential features like system monitoring, fan control, and performance adjustments.
Supports Most ASUS Models
G-Helper works with many popular models, including ROG Zephyrus G14, G15, G16, M16, Flow X13, Flow X16, Flow Z13, DUO, TUF Series, Strix, Scar Series, ProArt, Vivobook, Zenbook, ROG Ally, Ally X, and more.
https://www.majorgeeks.com/files/details/g_helper.html
