Lightning strike = USB-c to DisplayPort doesn't work

It's pretty simple, very close bolt of lightning flashed the lights/power and immediately one of my two monitors went dark. At first I thought it was damaged, but after switching the cables, each monitor works individually, but only if connected by DisplayPort to DisplayPort. USB-C to DisplayPort does not work with either monitor. The connector at the monitor end does get hot though.
My question is whether it's just the cable or if the USB-C port on the motherboard is damaged. I don't have an extra adapter cable to test, so I thought I'd ask before ordering a new one. Does the warm/hot plug reveal anything? This is the PC I put together about 3 months ago: It's been running great otherwise. Still using the onboard video, so the outputs I can use are 1 DisplayPort and 1 USB-C. Both monitors accept a DisplayPort.
My question is whether it's just the cable or if the USB-C port on the motherboard is damaged. I don't have an extra adapter cable to test, so I thought I'd ask before ordering a new one. Does the warm/hot plug reveal anything? This is the PC I put together about 3 months ago: It's been running great otherwise. Still using the onboard video, so the outputs I can use are 1 DisplayPort and 1 USB-C. Both monitors accept a DisplayPort.