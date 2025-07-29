  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

Lightning strike = USB-c to DisplayPort doesn't work

E

echter

Weaksauce
Joined
Feb 10, 2016
Messages
72
It's pretty simple, very close bolt of lightning flashed the lights/power and immediately one of my two monitors went dark. At first I thought it was damaged, but after switching the cables, each monitor works individually, but only if connected by DisplayPort to DisplayPort. USB-C to DisplayPort does not work with either monitor. The connector at the monitor end does get hot though.

My question is whether it's just the cable or if the USB-C port on the motherboard is damaged. I don't have an extra adapter cable to test, so I thought I'd ask before ordering a new one. Does the warm/hot plug reveal anything? This is the PC I put together about 3 months ago: It's been running great otherwise. Still using the onboard video, so the outputs I can use are 1 DisplayPort and 1 USB-C. Both monitors accept a DisplayPort.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top