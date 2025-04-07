New build. Does all this look OK?

I don't do this often. It's been over 6 years since the last one, so even though I'm pretty sure it's all compatible I don't know that the combo of everything is optimal. The most stress it will get is with Photoshop, DXO deep prime, Gigapixel AI, a lot of video encoding and that sort of thing. Gaming not a factor. I decided to go with Intel because, after looking at the benchmarks, right now it just seems the best price/performance value for what I do. At first I thought about a 14600K, but with all the issues those gens had, I'd rather have some peace of mind about reliability and get the better performance/efficiency too.
Mobo: Gigabyte B860 Eagle WIFI6E ATX LGA1851
CPU: Intel Core Ultra 7 265K
PSU: Thermaltake Toughpower GF3 TT Premium 750W
SSD: Samsung 980 250gb PCle M.2-2280 3.0x4, NVMe
RAM: G.Skill Flare X5 32 GB (2 x 16 GB) DDR5-6000
Cooler: Thermalright Peerless Assassin 120 SE
Video: Gigabyte Windforce OC GeForce RTX 3050 6GB
First choice for power supply was a Seasonic Focus gold 650, but they're sold out. Better reviewed PSUs seem to be higher wattage, and the Thermaltake looks like a good deal and was rated high on the list posted here.
SSD will only be used for the OS, so 250gb looked good for $49.
I guess the biggest questions I have are about the motherboard. I've had really good luck with Gigabyte and want to go for whatever's least likely to fail. But is the B860 the right one? The B860 gaming X is $10 more and the Z890 UD $25 more. For RAM, I just care that it's stable and will never give me problems - G.skill has been good to me. I might go for 64gb, not sure. I've been using ripjaws and don't know if the flare is as good.
I may hold off on the video for now since the 3050 just jumped $80 higher yesterday. The setup above is about the max for my budget.
