Lian li Lancool II power supply mount

Hello,
I just got a Lian Li Lancool II (non mesh), The power supply mount holes are upside down. The only way I can mount the power supply is with the fan down. This is not good for airflow for the PSU.
Does anybody else have this case? Why did they design it this way?
