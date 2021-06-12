Lian li Lancool II power supply mount

M

Motley

Mar 29, 2005
2,467
Hello,

I just got a Lian Li Lancool II (non mesh), The power supply mount holes are upside down. The only way I can mount the power supply is with the fan down. This is not good for airflow for the PSU.

Does anybody else have this case? Why did they design it this way?
 
J

jmilcher

Feb 3, 2008
5,003
Many cases flip the PSU wit the fan down. You only need about 1" or less of clearance for the PSU to be fine. It exhausts out the rear anyway, so not much room is needed. Aesthetically people find this more pleasing, and has been a "feature" for many years. Just mount it that way, it will be fine.
 
