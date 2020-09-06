Lian-Li Lancool II Mesh Performance

My previous case was a Lian-Li PC-O11 Dynamic in white. Not the best case in terms of heat airflow but a pleasure to work in and a real visual spectacle. Also made me a Lian-Li convert.I made some recent upgrades to my CPU/GPU that just overwhelmed the case both physically and thermally. I want to take the plunge to custom water cooling soon, but for now I needed a case that had a bigger layout for my video card and enough airflow to not hear fans again. If I can get wet in the future with the same case, even better.Came down to two cases for me. This LL Lancool II Mesh Performance, or the fairly recent Phanteks p500a. On paper, with more 140mm fans that was my first choice but it is hard to find right now. Well let me say, I don't regret this Lian-Li one bit.Very easy case to work in. The one and only drawback to me is although you can fit two 140mm in the top, you can't fit a 280mm rad. And it's so f'ing close I can taste it but too bad.I love the two cover panels for the cable management. It's a matching glass door just like the other side so this way your cables are concealed no matter how shitty they look!That's a 1200w PSU and it almost looks small in there. In front of it is a sliding rail for the triple HDD cage but I'm thinking that's a great place to set a pump.The two 120's above the PSU are legit (well fuck ML120's, I just mean the location). They get unrestricted and relatively "fresh" air through the mesh flip up panel that covers the psuThis last pic just shows what the optional diffused RGB strip looks like. When I first pulled it out of the packaging I was dumbfounded at why it be made in a white plastic body but in the end installed correctly it looks great. If you're into that sort of thing.Sure my pics suck, lol, but I figured I share a recommendation for this case. Plan to post a couple more when I mount the GPU vertically. The riser cable that comes with the bracket is ridiculously long, like it reaches the cpu socket long, so I'm waiting on a good 4.0 exact fitting one comes in.Oh and if you don't get the RGB version of the case you get a fan controller in the top. It isn't bad, will run 6 PWM fans. But the low, medium and high are "silent, fucking loud, and just a fucking bit louder". There's a fourth position that runs off of a motherboard header to turn it over to that but I stupidly put in CPU_OPT theheader that I can't control for some reason so it's still 100%. Anyways, still happy with that.And yes I stickered the fuck out of my new case. Quarantine been long and boring, everything I own has at least 15 pieces of flair, lol.Good times, thanks for reading.