Lian-Li Case Fans

I wasn't sure where to post this but I figured since it's a question about fans this could be the appropriate place.



I was wondering if anyone knows what db rating and CFM rating the standard case fans in a lian-li case are. I've tried googling for it but have come up empty so far.



I find my case loud but I might just be picky. I know the noise isn't coming from my HSF so it must be the case fans.



I want to try replacing them but I'd hate to end up with fans that are just as loud.



James