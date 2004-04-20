Lian-Li Case Fans

I wasn't sure where to post this but I figured since it's a question about fans this could be the appropriate place.

I was wondering if anyone knows what db rating and CFM rating the standard case fans in a lian-li case are. I've tried googling for it but have come up empty so far.

I find my case loud but I might just be picky. I know the noise isn't coming from my HSF so it must be the case fans.

I want to try replacing them but I'd hate to end up with fans that are just as loud.

James
 
I replaced the top and rear 80mm on my PC65 with LED fans. I still got the two ADDA's up front. I've noticed too that their speed has little effect on Case or CPU temp. My Antec PSU compensates for any increase in temp by bumping up the fan speeds.
 
Wabba said:
In my Lian Li PC70, the fans appear to be made by Adda. A bit of googling turned up http://www.addausa.com/specifications/ac_fans.pdf
I found mine were a bit noisy too, but I put them all at 7v last night, I'm getting the same temperatures but it's a lot quieter.
NOT JOKING
Re-opening this thread.

20 years My Lian Li PC-70USB has lasted.

RIP the First ADDA Fan Lian Li used is finally begining to die, the other fan is slowing down.

Used some oil and got them back up.

So oddly, after all this time..... If I want to FINALLY replace all 8 of these fans but limit the sound of the Case which fans give the best Cooling to Low sound profile as I believe these are all 80mm fans no?

Thoughts?
 
https://www.amazon.com/Arctic-Standard-Cooler-Configuration-Possible/dp/B00NTUJZ36?th=1
 
