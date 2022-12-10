LIAN LI 3000V++ HELP ME?

Coolermaster HAF 700 and 700 EVO.



The v3000+ looks like it may be a great case if you don't mind spending 5 bills on a case with no fans...or anything else for that matter. Granted, any wcer considering this case already has a case full of top choice fans. Nevertheless, they could have at least pretended that they have solid rad fans and included a 3pack of daisy chainers. For $500 it should come with every bell and whistle they carry. And Lian Li has quite a few bells and whistles they could've included. The faceplate? Meh. It looks like the design team was at the end of their rope, threw in the towel and said fugit, draw a line down the middle. The rest is an updated TJO7 for the most part.

When it goes on sale next year I can see it being worth maybe $300. Knowing Lian Li it will flounder at $500 for 5 years then disappear.