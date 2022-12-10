LIAN LI 3000V++ HELP ME?

DEATHMAUI
n00b
- Joined
- Nov 21, 2022
- Messages
- 15
helo because in these days i will buy new case for my new upcoming build.. i am interesting to buy the new case LIAN LI - V3000 PLUS
Is it worth it to buy it ?? is very good for custom watercooling options and etc?/
Also this case is very big?
this case is better from corsair 1000D and phantec elite in custom watercooling options and etc?/
which from these 3 cases is bigger as ultra tower/?
LIAN LI - V3000 PLUS or corsair 1000D or phantec elite?
do you have more options in terms of water cooling options and big spaces with the LIAN LI - V3000 PLUS against the corsair 1000D or phantec elite?
can you tell me your thoughts for the LIAN LI - V3000 PLUS?
Is it worth it to buy it ?? is very good for custom watercooling options and etc?/
Also this case is very big?
this case is better from corsair 1000D and phantec elite in custom watercooling options and etc?/
which from these 3 cases is bigger as ultra tower/?
LIAN LI - V3000 PLUS or corsair 1000D or phantec elite?
do you have more options in terms of water cooling options and big spaces with the LIAN LI - V3000 PLUS against the corsair 1000D or phantec elite?
can you tell me your thoughts for the LIAN LI - V3000 PLUS?