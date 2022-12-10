LIAN LI 3000V++ HELP ME?

helo because in these days i will buy new case for my new upcoming build.. i am interesting to buy the new case LIAN LI - V3000 PLUS

Is it worth it to buy it ?? is very good for custom watercooling options and etc?/

Also this case is very big?
this case is better from corsair 1000D and phantec elite in custom watercooling options and etc?/

which from these 3 cases is bigger as ultra tower/?

LIAN LI - V3000 PLUS or corsair 1000D or phantec elite?

do you have more options in terms of water cooling options and big spaces with the LIAN LI - V3000 PLUS against the corsair 1000D or phantec elite?


can you tell me your thoughts for the LIAN LI - V3000 PLUS?
 
Lol...WHY HAZNT YOUZ HALPED ME after a half hour...

Is it worth it?
Only you can decide if it's worth it to you.

Is it big?
It looks gigantic based on the multitude of 480mm radiator spots and the size of that Asus GPU when installed. Not to mention when a full size motherboard is installed in multiple angles.

Which is bigger?
I'm sure you have decent google skills that can find the specs of the 3 cases you're looking at.

Looks like a great case if you're a Lian-Li fan. It looks big. Generally, I prefer Lian Li to Corsair and Phanteks cases. I haven't seen a price yet, but it looks expensive.
 
Case literally just came out, so you're not going to get a lot of responses pertaining to actual user experiences quite yet. Based on specs, it can fit up to 3 480mm rads, so you should have plenty of room for water cooling. It's $500 USD, so it will be spendy. It's on my short list to buy whenever I decide to upgrade.
 
Coolermaster HAF 700 and 700 EVO.

The v3000+ looks like it may be a great case if you don't mind spending 5 bills on a case with no fans...or anything else for that matter. Granted, any wcer considering this case already has a case full of top choice fans. Nevertheless, they could have at least pretended that they have solid rad fans and included a 3pack of daisy chainers. For $500 it should come with every bell and whistle they carry. And Lian Li has quite a few bells and whistles they could've included. The faceplate? Meh. It looks like the design team was at the end of their rope, threw in the towel and said fugit, draw a line down the middle. The rest is an updated TJO7 for the most part.
When it goes on sale next year I can see it being worth maybe $300. Knowing Lian Li it will flounder at $500 for 5 years then disappear.
 
hititnquitit said:
Coolermaster HAF 700 and 700 EVO.

The v3000+ looks like it may be a great case if you don't mind spending 5 bills on a case with no fans...or anything else for that matter. Granted, any wcer considering this case already has a case full of top choice fans. Nevertheless, they could have at least pretended that they have solid rad fans and included a 3pack of daisy chainers. For $500 it should come with every bell and whistle they carry. And Lian Li has quite a few bells and whistles they could've included. The faceplate? Meh. It looks like the design team was at the end of their rope, threw in the towel and said fugit, draw a line down the middle. The rest is an updated TJO7 for the most part.
When it goes on sale next year I can see it being worth maybe $300. Knowing Lian Li it will flounder at $500 for 5 years then disappear.
I'm giving them 2 years, tops.
 
which from these 3 cases is bigger as ultra tower/?

LIAN LI - V3000 PLUS or corsair 1000D or phantec elite?
 
DEATHMAUI said:
which from these 3 cases is bigger as ultra tower/?

LIAN LI - V3000 PLUS or corsair 1000D or phantec elite?
They make this thing called Google now...

https://www.corsair.com/us/en/obsidian-1000d-case - 693mm x 697mm x 307mm = 148 287 447 mm³ = 148.2L

https://www.phanteks.com/Enthoo-Elite.html - 270 mm x 750 mm x 615 mm (W x H x D) = 124 537 500 mm³ = 124.5L
https://lian-li.com/product/v3000-plus/ - (D) 678.5mm x (W) 279mm x (H) 674mm = 127 589 211 mm³ = 127.5L

The biggest case by volume is the Corsair 1000D
 
kirbyrj said:
They make this thing called Google now...

https://www.corsair.com/us/en/obsidian-1000d-case - 693mm x 697mm x 307mm = 148 287 447 mm³ = 148.2L

https://www.phanteks.com/Enthoo-Elite.html - 270 mm x 750 mm x 615 mm (W x H x D) = 124 537 500 mm³ = 124.5L
https://lian-li.com/product/v3000-plus/ - (D) 678.5mm x (W) 279mm x (H) 674mm = 127 589 211 mm³ = 127.5L

The biggest case by volume is the Corsair 1000D
The second big is the LIAN LI - V3000 PLUS?
and the last is the phanteck elite/?
 
kirbyrj said:
Yes
which from these 3 cases

LIAN LI - V3000 PLUS or corsair 1000D or phantec elite?

do you have more options in terms of water cooling options and big spaces and etc??

LIAN LI - V3000 PLUS or corsair 1000D or phantec elite?
 
It doesn't matter, a Lian Li aluminum case is better than almost every other case available before you get into the really custom stuff. Its only rival from the mass market are Silverstone's aluminum cases. I'm still using my V2100 11 years later because there are still no real replacements.
 
ND40oz said:
It doesn't matter, a Lian Li aluminum case is better than almost every other case available before you get into the really custom stuff. Its only rival from the mass market are Silverstone's aluminum cases. I'm still using my V2100 11 years later because there are still no real replacements.
the Corsair 1000D which is 693mm x 697mm x 307mm = 148 287 447 mm³ = 148.2L is very big against the LIAN LI - V3000 PLUS? which is https://lian-li.com/product/v3000-plus/ - (D) 678.5mm x (W) 279mm x (H) 674mm = 127 589 211 mm³ = 127.5L??
 
The size is not the whole story. It's how you use the size, the mounting points of the fans, radiator placements, etc.
 
kirbyrj said:
The size is not the whole story. It's how you use the size, the mounting points of the fans, radiator placements, etc.
do you have more options in terms of water cooling options and big spaces and etc?? with the Lian Li?
 
The companies have charts for radiator compatibility and what can be put in together without overlapping.

Give us some more info about what you're ultimately trying to accomplish. What is your system/cooling goal with the case? Is there a particular watercooling configuration you are seeking?
 
Grebuloner said:
The companies have charts for radiator compatibility and what can be put in together without overlapping.

Give us some more info about what you're ultimately trying to accomplish. What is your system/cooling goal with the case? Is there a particular watercooling configuration you are seeking?
i dont have particular watercooling configuration

i am asking only if the lianli v3000++ has more options in terms of water cooling options and big spaces and etc against the phantec elite//??
 
Have you even looked at the product pages? Seems like you could make a good guess based on your own build plans and what is available on the websites.
 
kirbyrj said:
Have you even looked at the product pages? Seems like you could make a good guess based on your own build plans and what is available on the websites.
i am asking only if the lianli v3000++ has more options in terms of water cooling options and big spaces and etc against the phantec elite//??

is it worth to buy the lianli v3000++??
 
DEATHMAUI said:
i dont have particular watercooling configuration

i am asking only if the lianli v3000++ has more options in terms of water cooling options and big spaces and etc against the phantec elite//??
Without a goal or even a system plan, we can't recommend which one is going to work best for you. Are you going to do a high end desktop build with just a GPU? Something HEDT? Expansion cards? 2.5" or 3.5" storage drives? Trying to run an OC as quiet as possible?

From the manufacturer pictures it looks like you're not necessarily able to install all the max sizes at the same time, and certainly would be limited to the regular thin ones with a single fan side for radiators that meet in corners. Then on top of that, depending on what kind of system you want to install you might not be able to fit some of the middle ones or on the bottom if you have to use those areas for things like storage or a vertical GPU.

Phanteks Elite:
Screenshot 2022-12-11 121446.png


Lian Li V300 Plus:
Screenshot 2022-12-11 121052.png
 
Grebuloner said:
Without a goal or even a system plan, we can't recommend which one is going to work best for you. Are you going to do a high end desktop build with just a GPU? Something HEDT? Expansion cards? 2.5" or 3.5" storage drives? Trying to run an OC as quiet as possible?

From the manufacturer pictures it looks like you're not necessarily able to install all the max sizes at the same time, and certainly would be limited to the regular thin ones with a single fan side for radiators that meet in corners. Then on top of that, depending on what kind of system you want to install you might not be able to fit some of the middle ones or on the bottom if you have to use those areas for things like storage or a vertical GPU.

Phanteks Elite:
View attachment 533574

Lian Li V300 Plus:
View attachment 533572
in custom watercooling options which has more benefits?? the lianli v3000++ or the phantec elite?/

Also i will do a high end desktop build with just a GPU with 2.5" or 3.5" storage drives and Trying to run an OC. everything
 
DEATHMAUI said:
in custom watercooling options which has more benefits?? the lianli v3000++ or the phantec elite?/

Also i will do a high end desktop build with just a GPU with 2.5" or 3.5" storage drives and Trying to run an OC. everything
Lian Li.
 
DEATHMAUI said:
in custom watercooling options which has more benefits?? the lianli v3000++ or the phantec elite?/

Also i will do a high end desktop build with just a GPU with 2.5" or 3.5" storage drives and Trying to run an OC. everything
Your question is nonsensical. Any of the three will do amazingly well for your stated goal. I have a 1000D - it's a great case, but sometimes I pain to deal with just from sheer size (tipping it over to build in it, for instance, is nearly impossible without a second person to help - moving it is almost impossible). The 3000V has a LOT of options for how to build - some might be better than building in a 1000D, some might not be. I'm intrigued from a dual full-size setup (the last case like that is EOL, from cooler master I think), but its hard to say.

edit: Second system is an ITX board. Never mind.
 
I´ve looked for 13 years to find a worthy successor for my Silverstone FT02
Alter und neuer FT02.jpg


Today it arrived 🥳
20221216_165154.jpg

First look seems ok.
No fxck ups detected in assembly or paint.

edit:
didn`t take long standing before it to ask myself if a metall reservoir attached to a tec has been tried out.
I always tought that a tec attached to the cpu direct is a bit risky. On the reservoir to cool the thing 3 degree above dew point seems somewhat safer i think.

:)
 
Elite pump mounting is like 75% useless since 2nd one is blocked by PSU and the panel spacing is small so only some pumps and tops can fit in it lol. Also only alphacool rads fit if you want to use a 560 in the front.
 
Carlyle2020 said:
I´ve looked for 13 years to find a worthy successor for my Silverstone FT02
View attachment 534738

Today it arrived 🥳
View attachment 534737
First look seems ok.
No fxck ups detected in assembly or paint.

edit:
didn`t take long standing before it to ask myself if a metall reservoir attached to a tec has been tried out.
I always tought that a tec attached to the cpu direct is a bit risky. On the reservoir to cool the thing 3 degree above dew point seems somewhat safer i think.

:)
Any updates on your new case? Observations, annoyances, etc?
 
Well, give me time making pics this weekend to explain my dilemma with the psu holder contraption.
For now let`s call it a half arsed measure of a psu holder. Like they went out of research money before they finished or they misused already existing parts poorly.

The bottom filter is very expensive, awkward and only covers 50% of the bottom?
Awkward in the sense that a rail has been added to hold the filter on one side.
That rail is not screwed, it is riveted!?
This permanently riveted rail covers two unrelated case screws that i had to get rid of.

Imagine my joy having to use a drill to remove rivets in a 550 bucks "toolless" case to reach some screws :rage:

It somehow feels like that filter is an expensive afterthought from marketing that took away the money needed for a proper psu holder idea.

More to come after i drink away the bad descision made in 2022
 
Carlyle2020 said:
Well, give me time making pics this weekend to explain my dilemma with the psu holder contraption.
For now let`s call it a half arsed measure of a psu holder. Like they went out of research money before they finished or they misused already existing parts poorly.

The bottom filter is very expensive, awkward and only covers 50% of the bottom?
Awkward in the sense that a rail has been added to hold the filter on one side.
That rail is not screwed, it is riveted!?
This permanently riveted rail covers two unrelated case screws that i had to get rid of.

Imagine my joy having to use a drill to remove rivets in a 550 bucks "toolless" case to reach some screws :rage:

It somehow feels like that filter is an expensive afterthought from marketing that took away the money needed for a proper psu holder idea.

More to come after i drink away the bad descision made in 2022
Huh, the only "psu holder" I'm familiar with is the standard 4 bolts on the back and maybe it sits on a couple of legs inside like what the 900D does. This is substantially different?
 
