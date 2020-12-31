Lian Li 011 Dynamic XL Owners - What Fan Setup Did You Go With?

I bought this case - it's still sitting in the box because I can't f'n find a 5900x to save my life but I imagine I'll eventually get one and be able to proceed with the build.



As you know, the case comes with zero fans - all of them need to be bought. I'm curious what others have done for fan configuration?



I have (also in box...stupid AMD) a Corsair H115i water cooler (280mm). So I was thinking of doing:



TOP: The water cooler 280mm (out)

BACK: 1x 120mm (out)

SIDE(front): 3x 120mm (in)

BOTTOM: 3x 120mm (in)



is there a smarter way to go?