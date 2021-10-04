LHR for current gen cards are a horrible idea

Resellers are still selling the LHR cards at 2x or 3x MSRP rate like they're still FHR cards. For example, the RTX 3060Ti's MSRP was $399. They're selling still selling at resellers for ~$900 as I type this, and those are the LHR cards. No miner will buy those cards, and no gamer is going to buy those cards at those prices, either. Also, until the prices drop back down to MSRP, AMD, NVIDIA, and Intel have no incentive to race with the next generation of cards, because they can't be priced based on the previous generation's MSRP. People are speculating that once Ethereum 2.0 starts, meaning that it goes from Proof of Work (PoW, basically mining crypto) to Proof of Stake (PoS, there's no more mining, just staking crypto and getting percentage yields), that GPU prices will get back to normal. That's ridiculous. Cryptocurrency isn't going away any time, soon. Neither is mining. All the Ethereum miners will just start mining another PoW cryptocurrency. Let's say Person A buys a RTX 3060Ti LHR card for $900, and Person B bought a RTX 3060Ti FHR card for $900. A year or two goes by, and a RTX 4060Ti LHR gets released for $449 MSRP. Person A's RTX 3060Ti LHR card is now worth $300 used. No miner will buy that card. Person B's RTX 3060Ti FHR card is now worth way more, or equal to, the RTX 4060Ti LHR, based on the RTX 4060Ti's LHR hashrate. Even if prices for LHR cards go back down near the MSRP rate, they'll still be bought by miners, because it's based on Rate of Return (RoR). Basically, based on the hashrate and Watts a card has, how many days will it take to mine with that card to make up for the cost of that card? For example, if a $900 RTX 3060Ti FHR has a RoR of 180 days (6 months), and a RTX 3060Ti LHR mines at 66% of the FHR's capability, then once a RTX 3060Ti LHR's price gets to $600 (which is still $200 above MSRP), the RoR is still the same, so the miner is still going to buy the LHR card based on the price than a gamer is.

So, I'm catching back up on 5 years of being away from the computer hardware building/overclocking arena.Okay, so LHR cards (Lite Hash Rate) are now being made to deter crypto miners from buying graphics cards, right? Well, that's a horrible idea, and here's why.No matter what, the gamer is screwed. They're buying gimped mining cards at the same cost as non-gimped mining cards, and the resell rate of gimped cards are going to be horrible once the next generation cards are released.IMO, if they never made LHR cards for the current generation of cards, it would have been better for the gamers, because if they made the next generation of cards LHR cards, then any gamer with a current gen card would be able to resell their card to a miner and be able to buy a next gen LHR card. Instead, it's having the reverse effect of screwing gamers, and instead favoring the miners.Thoughts?