LG UltraGear 48GQ900 48" OLED Monitor

I couldn't find any threads of this OLED display yet other than the 48CX thread that already exists. If a separate thread is not suitable, I can remove it.One question I do raise is the coating LG is using. Anti-Glare Low Reflection does not tell me anything. Is it full on matte or semi-gloss?Even if it is an inferior value and product to a C2 OLED TV, I won't be buying regardless until I see reviews from RTINGS or Hardware Unboxed.