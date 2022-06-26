LG UltraGear 48GQ900 48" 4K 138Hz OLED

Weaksauce
Joined
Aug 30, 2021
Messages
78
https://www.lg.com/us/monitors/lg-48gq900-b

EDIT: It's now available to buy on LG's website. I would be a brave soul to buy one and test it out, but money is important right now for me.

I couldn't find any threads of this OLED display yet other than the 48CX thread that already exists. If a separate thread is not suitable, I can remove it.

Even if it is an inferior value and product to a C2 OLED TV, I would be very hesitant to buy until it's reviewed by rtings or Tim from Hardware Unboxed. The matte coating is especially something I would need to see in person in order to properly judge how it looks on an OLED.
 
Last edited:
Too little too late. Had this come out around the same time as the CX/C1 it would have been nice but now, why would you buy this over the 42" C2?
 
I found this video that is apparently the LG 48GQ900. That is definitely a matte coating. Who on earth is asking for matte screens on an OLED? I certainly am not.
 
The 42" C2 outputs at 137/138hz and no higher when I make a custom res but frame skips. Really wish someone who knows timings could mess with it and see if its really possible.
 
138Hz seems awfully specific, but probably the highest these panels can be realistically pushed at the moment.
 
MistaSparkul said:
It's gonna come along with the matte coating.
what-eww.gif
 
Absolutely no one:
LG: You know what 48" OLED panels need? A matte anti glare coating because g*mers know best.

Nobody asked for this. And yet because I'm stubborn, I'll probably end up getting one out of morbid curiosity.
 
Any reason 3 of these wouldn’t run with all features enabled off a 30 series card? 3 x 4k, 120Hz, VRR, HDR?

Or do I just hold out hope for a 40 series with 3 x hdmi 2.1?
 
