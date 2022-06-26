LG UltraGear 48GQ900 48" 4K 138Hz OLED

JTCPingas
https://www.lg.com/us/monitors/lg-48gq900-b
EDIT: It's now available to buy on LG's website. I would be a brave soul to buy one and test it out, but money is important right now for me.
I couldn't find any threads of this OLED display yet other than the 48CX thread that already exists. If a separate thread is not suitable, I can remove it.
Even if it is an inferior value and product to a C2 OLED TV, I would be very hesitant to buy until it's reviewed by rtings or Tim from Hardware Unboxed. The matte coating is especially something I would need to see in person in order to properly judge how it looks on an OLED.
