LG C5 42"

S

sphinx99

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Dec 23, 2006
Messages
1,138
Wanted to start a thread on the 42" LG C5 which for any older school love-those-40-inch-4k-display types represents probably close to the peak option in this form factor.

I've had mine for about a week now, as an upgrade from a 48CX and the experience has been mixed, though trending positive.

The setup is very painful due to the software - the smart TV focus means way too much time figuring out how to select inputs (yeah, even the input button has been nuked from the remote, and replaced with various buttons for streaming services) to configuration. Eventually I was able to dial things in and the screen is indeed quite a bit brighter than the CX and very pleasant to use. That said, I continue to have glitches - Dolby Vision keeps reenabling when waking from sleep, even with it turned off in Windows; I have to turn it on then off after every resume from wake.

The screen itself is the form factor I wanted (48" was always a bit large for my desk) and the thin stands to the side that lift the television are actually a good match for PC use, with enough room to slide a laptop underneath, or stash a keyboard when not in use.

Anybody else have this screen or thinking about getting it?
 
Can you still disable Automatic Static Brightness Limiter from the service menu? Because IMO that has to be off or it's really annoying to use as a desktop display.

Disappointing to hear about the shittification from the smart TV stuff. That might be enough that the eventual replacement for the LG CX 48" won't be another LG OLED.
 
While shitty it still the better than any other TV manufacturers. Samsung is the freaking worst.
 
vegeta535 said:
While shitty it still the better than any other TV manufacturers. Samsung is the freaking worst.
Perhaps, I don't have experience with present day Samsung UIs. We have an old KS8000 that must be 7 or 8 years old now hanging on a wall that has a very fast, responsive UI. I wouldn't be surprised if it's gone downhill. And if modern Samsung is even worse than LG, then... wow... because the LG UI is very, very annoying.
 
I haven't figured out how to remove it - it may not be possible.

I never turned that off in my CX however, and I will say that the C5 is brighter and stays brighter for longer.
 
I believe they disabled the ability to turn this off in the service menu after the C2 but you can help it with the ColorControl App.
 
The 42" and 48" don't have the new processor or birightness booster of the larger version. The C model also doesn't get the tandem panel the G does. Rtings says that HDR10 currently has issues with near dark scenes and ABL is still very aggressive. They tested the 65" version, so the brightness tests are not reflective of the smaller ones.

https://www.rtings.com/tv/reviews/lg/c5-oled
 
So disappointed with the C series this year. Won't touch another LG OLED until they went RGB subpixel or PHOLED.
 
I wonder if the old processor means the 42” and 48” C5s are immune to the HDR10 issues?
 
Interestingly enough, I haven't had a single issue with my Samsung QN90B mini led. Everything works flawlessly and it's a beast for gaming.
 
I have a C2 and have no dimming issues. I fixed them in the service menu when it was live. Also I would not touch a C series again since my C2 still does the job with what is out there in comparison to it. I would def buy the G5 55in though and use that. Love big monitors for pc display.

What is the refresh rate on your C5? I am not sure you can kill the auto dimming like you could on C2 and prior. Forget what everyone else says, do you like it?
 
It's only make sense to touch LG OLED again if they come out with True RGB subpixel or PHOLED. WOLED's core is just outdated no matter how many improvements/enhancements they're trying to add yearly basis. There was an idea proposed to LG Electronics to make a TV out of RGB OLED, likewise with QD-OLED, that didn't go no where.
 
For improvements over previous gen C series totally in agreement. But for people just getting into OLED at all the last gen c4 is crazy cheap right now. 42” at $800 is way less than what most gaming oleds go for, albeit with different panels and software as the backbone

Sub $600 oleds are fast on the way but who know what quality will be like until they’re tested properly.
 
My 42" C2 is dying methinks. Got this green purplish tint to it. Testing has shown its not the GPU (4080) so time for a new tv. Looking at the C5 but I think I may save some money and go with a C4 model. I love the 42" size but I'm thinking of getting a 48" to try out. I think I'd be fine with it. Does the C5 get 144Hz now?
 
I hate to hear that, how many hours do you have on it? BTW the 42C4 is on sale at Amazon and Best Buy now for $700.
 
I don't think it's the TV. Under HDR settings, turn off Dolby Vision. I had the same thing and thought my GPU was dying. See if it works normally just as a Smart TV and not a monitor.

View attachment 1750282752633.webp
 
Then that’s when LG can have more of my money. :LOL: I’m sure the C5 is great for anyone that wants to enter into the 42” owners club. I already have two 42” OLEDs, if i was to get a third 42” it would be miniled since it would spend the majority of it’s life displaying a static ableton live.
 
zehoo said:
I don’t see myself swapping out my C2 or a90k until they change to the new panel type the G series now uses. HDMI 2.2 and 240hz is also a must.



View: https://youtu.be/VcHeAJhIeKw?si=h_FO347NDnJryn7S


View: https://youtu.be/UmKOVCH1IAY?si=rVAINsdw4kPlORbc


View: https://youtu.be/Lf_fNLGzBKg?si=BE5nhCzAkpiWc06L
I can now vouch for this - my wife and I bought a 77” G5 this morning to replace an aging (9-10 year old) Samsung 65” that somehow kept soldiering on.

The G5 is in a completely different league than my C5; this was apparent taking it out of the box and noticing a great deal more heat sinking. It’s exceptionally bright. I’d love to have one in a 42” form factor if they made it. Unfortunately they do not.

I’m increasingly comfortable with the C5 but it’s so far been very much a “good display with problems to work through that irritate” - the G5, about 90 seconds into usage, had me relatively stunned in contrast.
 
Absolutely. The G5 and S95F are worlds apart from the C series. Pictures simply do not do them justice on how much of a difference there is. The only way anyone would think a C series is plenty bright with amazing colors is because they have not yet seen the G5/S95F in person.
 
Except there is no 42 inch G4 or G5 so for us that want a 42 inch unit, that does not matter.
 
Yup LG has given the 42 and 48 inch no meaningful upgrades for the past 3 years. Although rumors say next years C series lineup will switch over to the new Tandem panel. Wouldn't surprise me if LG once again decided to shaft the 42 and 48 inch buyers by keeping them standard WOLED again though.
 
Hey, if you want to use a 55 inch LG G5 as your computer monitor, go for it. I have found over the last 2 years that a 42 inch LG OLED works best for me. I use an LG C4 42 inch tilted forward with 6 literally quarters stacked under the back of each leg and it works really well, with my M4 Pro Mac Mini.
 
My 65" LG C4 can get brighter than I'd like it to be. Then again I have an old school house with heavy fabric curtains. Not those cheap, shitty vinyl mini-blinds that are all over the place these days. Real curtains and real light control. And no, I wouldn't leave the curtains open if I had a brighter set. I'd still get glare.
 
This is the route I went. 42” C4 at close out prices. I have a C1 in my living room and am excited to have a C4 in my office despite it not being the “perfect display”.
 
Yeah, since I primarily use my Mac for media consumption and a rare gaming session, this LG C4 42 inch works great. In fact, I bought it at $899 and in just a week, it went down to $699 and I was able to get ti price matched.
 
That would be a deal breaker for me. Glad I went with a 77" S95D to replace my G1 77" as my PC monitor. Both have the ability to turn ASBL off.
 
