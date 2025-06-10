Wanted to start a thread on the 42" LG C5 which for any older school love-those-40-inch-4k-display types represents probably close to the peak option in this form factor.



I've had mine for about a week now, as an upgrade from a 48CX and the experience has been mixed, though trending positive.



The setup is very painful due to the software - the smart TV focus means way too much time figuring out how to select inputs (yeah, even the input button has been nuked from the remote, and replaced with various buttons for streaming services) to configuration. Eventually I was able to dial things in and the screen is indeed quite a bit brighter than the CX and very pleasant to use. That said, I continue to have glitches - Dolby Vision keeps reenabling when waking from sleep, even with it turned off in Windows; I have to turn it on then off after every resume from wake.



The screen itself is the form factor I wanted (48" was always a bit large for my desk) and the thin stands to the side that lift the television are actually a good match for PC use, with enough room to slide a laptop underneath, or stash a keyboard when not in use.



Anybody else have this screen or thinking about getting it?