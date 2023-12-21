LG 32GS95UE – OLED 31.5″ with 4K @ 240Hz and 1080p @ 480Hz Support - The death knell of LCD panels

tongshadow
Weaksauce
Source: https://tftcentral.co.uk/news/lg-tease-exciting-new-range-of-oled-monitors-for-ces-2024Headlining the new range is the 32GS95UE, a 31.5″ sized (32″ class) OLED monitor with a native 3840 x 2160 “4K” resolution panel and a native 240Hz refresh rate. As we discussed in our LG.Display panel roadmap updates this year in March and August, their new panel can operate at 240Hz, but also supports a feature called DFR (Dynamic Frequency and Resolution) which allows the screen to be run at a lower 1080p resolution but at 480Hz refresh rate.
This allows users, via a simple use of a dedicated button on the bottom of the monitor LGE say, to switch their screen between the two modes depending on their gaming genre and your priorities. You can either focus on resolution and run in 4K mode (and let’s face it, 240Hz is hardly “slow”!), or switch to 1080p mode to focus on frame rates and motion clarity with the jump up to 480Hz.