Let's talk side displays!

So I've figured out that for my uses having two big monitors on my desk is just a no go. I want my "main" monitor to be right in front of me and then have a smaller side display to go with it. This isn't really practical with e.g two 27-32" displays as placing them is awkward plus I have a big pair of Genelec studio monitors I'd like to listen at optimal placement rather than have them covered by a display.



For my main I currently have a 28" 4K but will upgrade to a 32" model with HDR in the future if something good comes out.



But what are my options for side displays? The way I see it, it should be something smaller than 20" possibly in portrait orientation or an uncommon form factor. I am currently using my Macbook Pro for that purpose or can use my 12.9" 2017 iPad Pro and those certainly work, but placing them nicely next to the main monitor is not so easy.



Do I have to look at e.g portable monitors for this? What about putting them next to my main since they are usually meant to sit on a desk?