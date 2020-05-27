Let's Talk IPV6

So, IPV6 has been coming for seemingly ever now. the Last IPV4 addresses were assigned in 2011 at this point, so you'd think we would by necessity have transitioned by now.



And some of you in large enterprise settings may already have, but for the rest of us, it seems like we have been in "hurry up and wait" mode for years with people crying about how the sky is falling, and addresses are running out, yet nothing happens. My high end home internet connection continues to be IPV4.



...and that doesn't necessarily bother me. I think IPV6 is complete and utter trash. The biggest failure in major consortium efforts in decades. Vastly overkill on the address space front (2^128, or ~3.4*10^38, or 340 undecillion or 340 trillion trillion trillion, why would every atom on earth need its own IP address?) It might seem like no harm no foul, right? The more the merrier, there's no problem with having too many. Well, there is if it results in the address format not being human readable, which is what IPV6 does. They could have just added another octet to IPV4, resulting in over a trillion addresses, enough for ~141 addresses for every man woman and child on earth (when at most with NAT we probably only need three per person, one for home, one for a mobile device, and one for a vehicle) But no, that's not what they did, because fuck the user, right?



Anyway, it's neither here nor there. IPV4 is quickly running out of being useful, we need a replacement, and the clusterfuck that is IPV6 is all there is. It's not the solution we want, but it may be the one we deserve.



So, with that in mind, does anyone have an idea of when this will hit us home users? How will it change our network setups? Can we still use NAT if we want to have a real private network with our own address space?



I already have a router that is IPV6 capable, but it is set to not use and firewall off all IPV6 traffic, and every machine and device on my network has IPV6 disabled.



When will I no longer be able to do this, and what will I have to do then?



Appreciate some thoughts from those in the know.