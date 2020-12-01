Let's play a game: Explain this to me - (a VC choice and cost discussion)

You're a gamer running a 27" 1440p 144hz VRR monitor. You have a high end rig with a great CPU, Mobo and plenty RAM. The new Shiney video cards come out - and they offer some nifty new features over the previous generation.



Awesome!



Shiney 1 is a fantastic, enthusiast class card offering one hundred and eleventy seven percent performance improvements over the previous Gen. Shiney 2 is a good card focused on the more mainstream gamer. Still much better than the last generation - it just can't quite push the frames its big brother can - but it costs $400 less.



The reviews come out. At 1440p, Old 1ti+x was a beast, pushing New Intense Game to 117 FPS. Shiney 1 destroyed Old 1, getting a whopping 189 FPS in New Intense Game - the new FPS king! Even Shiney 2 is better than Old 1. It's only getting 151 FPS, but so much better than what gamers had before. A 17 game average shows Shiney 1 pulling 185 - 228 FPS in the most popular /demanding titles. Shiney 2 only gets 148 - 183.



So... The problem presented to community: Which card do you purchase, and why?





(for fun, let's say they're both in stock at a store near you)