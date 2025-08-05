Legendary GPU architect Raja Koduri's new startup leverages RISC-V and targets CUDA workloads — Oxmiq Labs supports running Python-based CUDA applicat

erek
""We may be the first new GPU startup in Silicon Valley in 25+ years," wrote Koduri in an X post. "GPUs are not easy."
However, it should be noted that Oxmiq is not building a consumer GPU like AMD Radeon or Nvidia GeForce. In fact, it does not develop all the IP blocks necessary to build a GPU, unlike Arm or Imagination Technology: it does not support full consumer graphics features out-of-the-box (such as texture units, render back ends, display pipeline, ray tracing hardware, DisplayPort or HDMI outputs), so Oxmiq licensees must implement them in silicon themselves, if they plan to build a GPU.
"Oxmiq has an impressive bold vision and world-class team," said Lawrence Loh, SVP of MediaTek. "The company's GPU IP and software innovations will drive a new era of compute flexibility across devices, from mobile to automotive to AI on the edge.""
Asset low strategyOxmiq has secured $20 million in seed funding from major tech investors, including mobile and custom AI silicon developer MediaTek, and has already recorded its first software revenue. By focusing on IP licensing instead of costly chip production or even actual silicon implementation, the company maintains high capital efficiency without relying on expensive EDA tools or tape-outs.
