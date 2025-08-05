  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

Legendary GPU architect Raja Koduri's new startup leverages RISC-V and targets CUDA workloads — Oxmiq Labs supports running Python-based CUDA applicat

erek

erek

[H]F Junkie
2FA
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
13,081
""We may be the first new GPU startup in Silicon Valley in 25+ years," wrote Koduri in an X post. "GPUs are not easy."

However, it should be noted that Oxmiq is not building a consumer GPU like AMD Radeon or Nvidia GeForce. In fact, it does not develop all the IP blocks necessary to build a GPU, unlike Arm or Imagination Technology: it does not support full consumer graphics features out-of-the-box (such as texture units, render back ends, display pipeline, ray tracing hardware, DisplayPort or HDMI outputs), so Oxmiq licensees must implement them in silicon themselves, if they plan to build a GPU.

Asset low strategy​

Oxmiq has secured $20 million in seed funding from major tech investors, including mobile and custom AI silicon developer MediaTek, and has already recorded its first software revenue. By focusing on IP licensing instead of costly chip production or even actual silicon implementation, the company maintains high capital efficiency without relying on expensive EDA tools or tape-outs.

"Oxmiq has an impressive bold vision and world-class team," said Lawrence Loh, SVP of MediaTek. "The company's GPU IP and software innovations will drive a new era of compute flexibility across devices, from mobile to automotive to AI on the edge.""

Source: https://www.tomshardware.com/tech-i...pplications-unmodified-on-non-nvidia-hardware
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top