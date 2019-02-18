Least expensive 10gb switch?

Ethernet only. Like, 6 ports. Or 8.How many 10g capable ports are needed? And do you need 10g ethernet or SFP+?
I've run a bunch of cat6. I think, unfortunately, I'll be stick on gigabit a while longer. 10gb nics add up as well.I'm not aware of any switches that are both cheap (under $200) and have more than two 10gb ethernet ports. 10gbps networking hardware is still in a bit of a gray area for consumers and can be far more complicated than 1gbps. If you're willing to get your hands dirty, 10gbps is achievable.
Now, as far as getting to 10gbps cheaply - the method I've been recommending to people is an SFP+ pcie card for each device (like one from 10Gtek or something that uses the x520 intel chipset) and a this Mikrotik Switch, though it only has 4 10gbps ports. You'll want to run fiber or a compatible 10gbps SFP+ DAC. You won't quite have the throughput of something more expensive from Cisco or even the relatively cheap Ubiquiti, but it's likely that your local traffic wouldn't saturate those devices anyhow. Here's a video that recommends basically the same setup:
Even if you decide to stick with Ethernet, you might have to re-run your cabling depending on the length of your runs. Technically, CAT 6A is usually the recommended standard for a 10gbps network, but 6 and even 5e have been known to work on especially short distances.
Edit: If you're determined to get the cheapest 10gbps switch with 8 ethernet ports, this is pretty much the cheapest, unless you can score something used on ebay.
Sorry if this isn't quite the information you wanted, but the path to 10gbps home networking isn't quite as simple as hopping over to Best Buy quite yet.
I would go with the managed TrendNet over the unmanaged netgear personally.These are the most interesting 10Gbps prosumer switches. Multi-gig, copper and SFP+ connectivity:
https://www.netgear.com/business/pr...ged/10g-multi-gigabit-unmanaged-switches.aspx
Think I paid $600 for my first 1Gb switch, and it was as dumb as it gets.If I paid over $500 for a networking device I better be able to monitor the thing.
Dude that thing is going to be loud, huge and complicated. Unless you have a way to hide this thing no way I'd run this in a house.I would pick up a used S60 for 60 whole dollars free shipping.
https://www.ebay.com/itm/YWMNY-DELL...ITCH-2x-10GB-SFP-S60-10GE-2S-PSU/352361785904
This one already has the extra 2x10sfp+ ports installed for a total of 4x SFP+ ports.
I use this as my main, is loud, not for the living room lol.
Force10 switches have an easy CLI as well, bonding and making lags are easy too.
Well, it is commonplace, just not in SOHO/consumer environments. But it's 10Gbit fiber ethernet, not copper.Why does it seem like 10gbit ethernet should be common place as it is pennies on the dollar to implement the circuitry onto motherboards?
But the thing is, it doesnt make sense why 10gb copper isnt cheap. The copper ethernet cables that do it are dirt cheap, and the copper traces in motherboards cost no more money to do than 1gb ethernet. And as tangoseal said, NVME uses more transistors on a die and copper on a board than 10gb eth does. So why do we get 3-4 nvme spots on a MB within a year of the format being released, yet putting 10gb eth on a board makes them charge 10x as much as something that actually does cost more to make?Well, it is commonplace, just not in SOHO/consumer environments. But it's 10Gbit fiber ethernet, not copper.
The big issue is that 10Gbit copper isn't cheap, in terms of adapters or switches- and while CAT6a isn't so much more expensive itself, it is certainly more difficult to pull.
On the other hand, 'Multi-Gig', i.e. 2.5Gbit and 5Gbit over copper, is most certainly coming to SOHO, consumer, and enterprise hardware. We might have to step through Multi-Gig before we see widespread adoption of 10Gbase-T.
Many do have modular ports its called SFP+ .I would like to see more motherboard manufacturers dedicating modular ports on motherboards to switch out daughter boards for nice like in a lot of servers. That would be hot
Part of the issue is the market demand for it, the majority of business are demanding/using 10Gb fiber instead of copper due to it's signal flexibility with transceivers, DAC low cost capability, ability to traverse longer distances, and the reduced latency vs copper (by about 10x).But the thing is, it doesnt make sense why 10gb copper isnt cheap. The copper ethernet cables that do it are dirt cheap, and the copper traces in motherboards cost no more money to do than 1gb ethernet. And as tangoseal said, NVME uses more transistors on a die and copper on a board than 10gb eth does. So why do we get 3-4 nvme spots on a MB within a year of the format being released, yet putting 10gb eth on a board makes them charge 10x as much as something that actually does cost more to make?
lol. I remember getting a 10GB Deathstar for like $300 back in the day. NEVER thought I would fill that up.Reminds me of the the time I paid $300 for a 15gb hard drive... man oh man have times changed.
i am so buying one of those.I'm not aware of any switches that are both cheap (under $200) and have more than two 10gb ethernet ports. 10gbps networking hardware is still in a bit of a gray area for consumers and can be far more complicated than 1gbps. If you're willing to get your hands dirty, 10gbps is achievable.
Now, as far as getting to 10gbps cheaply - the method I've been recommending to people is an SFP+ pcie card for each device (like one from 10Gtek or something that uses the x520 intel chipset) and a this Mikrotik Switch, though it only has 4 10gbps ports. You'll want to run fiber or a compatible 10gbps SFP+ DAC. You won't quite have the throughput of something more expensive from Cisco or even the relatively cheap Ubiquiti, but it's likely that your local traffic wouldn't saturate those devices anyhow. Here's a video that recommends basically the same setup:
Even if you decide to stick with Ethernet, you might have to re-run your cabling depending on the length of your runs. Technically, CAT 6A is usually the recommended standard for a 10gbps network, but 6 and even 5e have been known to work on especially short distances.
Edit: If you're determined to get the cheapest 10gbps switch with 8 ethernet ports, this is pretty much the cheapest, unless you can score something used on ebay.
Sorry if this isn't quite the information you wanted, but the path to 10gbps home networking isn't quite as simple as hopping over to Best Buy quite yet.
I paid almost $300 for first Intel 80gb SSD. It seems the more things change the more they stay the same.Reminds me of the the time I paid $300 for a 15gb hard drive... man oh man have times changed.
Mine was the OCZ 30GB and it was about $110, worth every penny (though the thing was finicky as hell).I paid almost $300 for first Intel 80gb SSD. It seems the more things change the more they stay the same.
I believe the RJ45 is primarily for management/inbound power, but could enable routing out the management port (not 100% on this though).So the Microtik switch listed above...Would it be possible to put 10gb PCIe x1 adapters into the two PCs I have that need the >1Gbps speed and use the RJ45 passthrough to connect it to a run of the mill 1 Gbps 8 port switch I'm currently using?
We were told that the switch would be available in Q2 2019 which means it is close to being ready. If pricing holds, this may be the lowest cost managed 12-port 10Gbase-T switch in the market.
Ok I will say the redundant power supply looks slick for sure.Just saw this yesterday:
https://www.servethehome.com/new-mikrotik-crs-10gbe-and-40gbe-switches-for-2019/
MikroTik CRS312-4C+8XG
Mikrotik has a four-SFP+ switch now, has a single GbE as well:Hi,
I know this is a year old but just wondering if this is still the best way forward?
I have 2 unraid servers and a Desktop but only the Desktop and 1 unraid server have a 10gb/e connetion with just 2 cards and an underground fibre cable between them. In the garage I have a rack with the 2 servers and I have been looking at various infiniband switches but they probably are massively overkill as I only need 3 10gb/e ports and at a push maybe a 4th one day as the servers serve the whole house via cat6, the 10gbe is just for me to work with the servers from my Desktop PC and for the 2 servers to work with each other.
Thank you!