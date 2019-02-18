Least expensive 10gb switch?

Why does it seem like 10gbit ethernet should be common place as it is pennies on the dollar to implement the circuitry onto motherboards? It seems as if we are paying a premium for something that should be as common as a cheap ass TPLink switch on a Microcenter ghetto clearance shelf.



With the common place of NVMe and the fact I literally just read an aritcle that SATA is going the way of the dodo because of the massive push for all NVMe devices it would seem that 1g switching should also go the way of the dodo. Between my two PCs using NVMe drives I can fully saturate my Cisco 10gb links on my 4948-10GE switch.



I really want to get the Unifi XG-16 and would rather have the XG-6 as I do not need that much 10G switching but it makes no sense why the 6 port cost as much as the 16 port. Im on the ropes about ordering a switch because it would complete my home Unify ecosystem completely.