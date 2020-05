Least expensive 10gb switch?

I'm not aware of any switches that are both cheap (under $200) and have more than two 10gb ethernet ports. 10gbps networking hardware is still in a bit of a gray area for consumers and can be far more complicated than 1gbps. If you're willing to get your hands dirty, 10gbps is achievable.Now, as far as getting to 10gbps cheaply - the method I've been recommending to people is an SFP+ pcie card for each device (like one from 10Gtek or something that uses the x520 intel chipset) and a this Mikrotik Switch , though it only has 4 10gbps ports. You'll want to run fiber or a compatible 10gbps SFP+ DAC. You won't quite have the throughput of something more expensive from Cisco or even the relatively cheap Ubiquiti, but it's likely that your local traffic wouldn't saturate those devices anyhow. Here's a video that recommends basically the same setup:Even if you decide to stick with Ethernet, you might have to re-run your cabling depending on the length of your runs. Technically, CAT 6A is usually the recommended standard for a 10gbps network, but 6 and even 5e have been known to work on especially short distances.Edit: If you're determined to get the cheapest 10gbps switch with 8 ethernet ports, this is pretty much the cheapest , unless you can score something used on ebay.Sorry if this isn't quite the information you wanted, but the path to 10gbps home networking isn't quite as simple as hopping over to Best Buy quite yet.