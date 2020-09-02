Leaked Salary Spreadsheet Reveals Microsoft Employee Earnings for a Second Year

erek
"While the sample size is small, this new data shows that some Microsoft employees still feel marginalized within Microsoft’s culture due to their gender identity.
While a few hundred employees contributed to this internal sharing of salary information, there are other pools of salary data available online. The largest is Levels.fyi, which has nearly 4,000 entries from Microsoft employees, which date back to 2017.
Other tech companies have salary sharing drives as well. Former Google employee Erica Joy started an infamous salary sharing spreadsheet at the company, which she chronicled in a Twitter thread in 2015."
https://onezero.medium.com/leaked-s...loyee-earnings-for-a-second-year-d1466132d309
