lcd tv sharp lc-43cfe4142e problem

looks like a blob of glue to me. Does it have a double image? I have a sharp 43" that developed first flickers and then double image. Watched some youtube video of some indian guy that had the same issue but with a Samsung. It was all in a different language. He ended up taping off some contacts on a ribbon cable to fix his. I thought it was bs. Opened mine up to find a similar ribbon in the same location and started taping off contacts. (since I couldn't see which he taped) 2nd try and it started working. Just searched youtube and seems a popular issue on samsungs. (if the same issue at all)