lcd tv sharp lc-43cfe4142e problem

b1rd

b1rd

Limp Gawd
Joined
Feb 19, 2021
Messages
187
Hello again, I have the listed TV, is this in the picture a faulty capacitor?
I took off the lid to see what was there.
The TV works, but it often has image flickers, the image is interrupted, the image is torn IMG_20211206_162337.jpgIMG_20211206_162434.jpg...
Do you know what the problem would be? If a capacitor has leaked then it can probably be replaced?
 
M

magnetik

Moderator
Staff member
Joined
Jun 6, 2000
Messages
5,925
looks like a blob of glue to me. Does it have a double image? I have a sharp 43" that developed first flickers and then double image. Watched some youtube video of some indian guy that had the same issue but with a Samsung. It was all in a different language. He ended up taping off some contacts on a ribbon cable to fix his. I thought it was bs. Opened mine up to find a similar ribbon in the same location and started taping off contacts. (since I couldn't see which he taped) 2nd try and it started working. Just searched youtube and seems a popular issue on samsungs. (if the same issue at all)
 
  • Like
Reactions: b1rd
like this
b1rd

b1rd

Limp Gawd
Joined
Feb 19, 2021
Messages
187
I don't think there is a double image, but there is some delay in the image, the image starts to twitch and lag behind.
Maybe I should record it to see what it looks like, mostly when it starts twitching it irritates and is hard to follow, it's like it loses the signal and then gets it again, I don't know how to describe it,the picture is good but often stops, stagnates,it will be irritating to me.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top