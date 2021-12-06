lcd tv sharp lc-43cfe4142e problem

b1rd
Limp Gawd
- Joined
- Feb 19, 2021
- Messages
- 187
Hello again, I have the listed TV, is this in the picture a faulty capacitor?
I took off the lid to see what was there.
The TV works, but it often has image flickers, the image is interrupted, the image is torn ...
Do you know what the problem would be? If a capacitor has leaked then it can probably be replaced?
