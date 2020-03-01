Laptop WiFi Issues

For some reason my laptop WiFi will randomly disconnect and not see any WiFi networks at all.



I have to dis able the WiFi and Enable it again to start it back up.



I Ran a check to see if I needed updated drivers and my Laptop says they are already up to date. I just updated Windows in general to see if that would fix the issue but it didn't.



Any advice on what I can do?



I have had my laptop for about 3 years now.