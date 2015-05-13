Laptop stickers rant

Henri108 said:

Much quicker than alcohol.

When I order at Dell for our company I always ask them without the stickers, this is the easiest way to get rid of the stickers.

But I am also the guy that tapes off his camera's and lenses. And makes custom camera bags that don't tell there is expensive gear inside.

When I had a Macbook, I also plasti-dipped it first day to make it look unattractive for thieves. My current Dell looks good, but nobody would know it costs 2.500$ => less likely to get stolen. ethynol is dirt cheap at local pharmacy and removes any sticky residue in seconds.Much quicker than alcohol.When I order at Dell for our company I always ask them without the stickers, this is the easiest way to get rid of the stickers.But I am also the guy that tapes off his camera's and lenses. And makes custom camera bags that don't tell there is expensive gear inside.When I had a Macbook, I also plasti-dipped it first day to make it look unattractive for thieves. My current Dell looks good, but nobody would know it costs 2.500$ => less likely to get stolen. Click to expand...

I don't think you mean ethynol as I've never seen this at local pharmacy's. You probably mean rubbing alcohol/isopropyl alcohol. Ethynol that you mentioned implies that it has a triple bond "yne" where as "ane" implies single bond in structure. So chemically speaking, ethanol has single bonds and the ending "e" is substituted with an "ol" which means it's hydrated with an oxygen and hydrogen. I could keep going on, but I'll stop here as not to bore any of you.Oh yeah one more thing, while rubbing alcohol/isopropyl alcohol is very cheap, don't attempt to drink it. Don't worry I'll spare all of you the biochemical breakdown and effect of consuming it.Best Way to remove stickers from pc's, use a blow dryer and on sticker and it should come right off. Use rubbing alcohol/isopropyl alcohol and it will take off any remaining residue that might be left behind. I just removed stickers from my xps 13 this way months back and it worked great.