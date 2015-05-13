Laptop stickers rant

Why the FRICK do every laptop manufacturer insist on putting the goddamn stickers all over the keyboard rest. And make them impossible to remove.You have to get a jackhammer and pound it off your brand new laptop.
Then... once you get a back-hoe to lift it off. It leaves the nasty glue residue. Then you have to get paint remover/goo-gone to get rid of it. And really its never fully clean.
I just got a brand new laptop, now it already looks 3 years old, because I just removed all the stickers. Why?
