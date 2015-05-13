Laptop stickers rant

M

Motley

2[H]4U
Joined
Mar 29, 2005
Messages
2,487
Why the FRICK do every laptop manufacturer insist on putting the goddamn stickers all over the keyboard rest. And make them impossible to remove.You have to get a jackhammer and pound it off your brand new laptop.

Then... once you get a back-hoe to lift it off. It leaves the nasty glue residue. Then you have to get paint remover/goo-gone to get rid of it. And really its never fully clean.

I just got a brand new laptop, now it already looks 3 years old, because I just removed all the stickers. Why?
 
Cerulean

Cerulean

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jul 27, 2006
Messages
9,475
My co-worker insists on leaving the Windows and Intel stickers on.

I see this as akin to leaving your newly bought couch in its original plastic wrapping + stickers still on it.

Take the stickers off! :(
 
M

Motley

2[H]4U
Joined
Mar 29, 2005
Messages
2,487
Ya thats hilarious when I see people with 5 year old laptops, with the stickers still.

Hey what was the processor, memory in my laptop. Oh wait, I see it right here on the keyboard. Doh...
 
jojo69

jojo69

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Sep 13, 2009
Messages
10,942
I have scrapped out so many laptops with the CPU/OS stickers still on them

I will never understand people
 
Cerulean

Cerulean

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jul 27, 2006
Messages
9,475
doorstop-snappie.png
 
rudy

rudy

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Apr 4, 2004
Messages
8,704
I have seen people who still have the clear protective film on parts of it, even the track pad. Sometimes I wonder if they put the stickers right on the screen if these people would still leave them on.
 
S

SticKx911

2[H]4U
Joined
Mar 14, 2004
Messages
2,509
Cerulean said:
cliped
Click to expand...

omg. I truly hope someone took them up on the $99 offer. I'm curious to see how far they took upgrade path.

<side note no one cares about>
I used to mod these towers...a lot. My first computer I paid for and upgraded. ti 4600 days. Almost all my modding xp is courtesy of emachines desire to use a standard matx format when everyone else was going proprietary.
 
H

Henri108

Limp Gawd
Joined
Dec 6, 2013
Messages
465
ethynol is dirt cheap at local pharmacy and removes any sticky residue in seconds.
Much quicker than alcohol.
When I order at Dell for our company I always ask them without the stickers, this is the easiest way to get rid of the stickers. ;)
But I am also the guy that tapes off his camera's and lenses. And makes custom camera bags that don't tell there is expensive gear inside.
When I had a Macbook, I also plasti-dipped it first day to make it look unattractive for thieves. My current Dell looks good, but nobody would know it costs 2.500$ => less likely to get stolen.
 
J

JJ91284

Gawd
Joined
Mar 28, 2007
Messages
696
Henri108 said:
ethynol is dirt cheap at local pharmacy and removes any sticky residue in seconds.
Much quicker than alcohol.
When I order at Dell for our company I always ask them without the stickers, this is the easiest way to get rid of the stickers. ;)
But I am also the guy that tapes off his camera's and lenses. And makes custom camera bags that don't tell there is expensive gear inside.
When I had a Macbook, I also plasti-dipped it first day to make it look unattractive for thieves. My current Dell looks good, but nobody would know it costs 2.500$ => less likely to get stolen.
Click to expand...

I don't think you mean ethynol as I've never seen this at local pharmacy's. You probably mean rubbing alcohol/isopropyl alcohol. Ethynol that you mentioned implies that it has a triple bond "yne" where as "ane" implies single bond in structure. So chemically speaking, ethanol has single bonds and the ending "e" is substituted with an "ol" which means it's hydrated with an oxygen and hydrogen. I could keep going on, but I'll stop here as not to bore any of you. :)

Oh yeah one more thing, while rubbing alcohol/isopropyl alcohol is very cheap, don't attempt to drink it. Don't worry I'll spare all of you the biochemical breakdown and effect of consuming it.


Best Way to remove stickers from pc's, use a blow dryer and on sticker and it should come right off. Use rubbing alcohol/isopropyl alcohol and it will take off any remaining residue that might be left behind. I just removed stickers from my xps 13 this way months back and it worked great.
 
P

pxc

Extremely [H]
Joined
Oct 22, 2000
Messages
33,064
Gentle heat to remove the sticker + goo gone to remove the residue.

/me looks at tombstone shaped Intel CPU model sticker shadow (unworn plastic on palm rest) on old laptop that finally fell off 2 weeks ago
 
Sgraffite

Sgraffite

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jan 10, 2006
Messages
4,407
I leave the Intel sticker on, but take the OS and other ones off.
 
M

mi7chy

2[H]4U
Joined
May 22, 2013
Messages
3,985
Funny how the world works. People want free stickers off while others want to pay for a $23 sticker.

http://www.moshi.com/palmrest-protector-palmguard-macbook-pro-retina#15

http://www.moshi.com/Imgs/palmguard-for-macbook-pro-retina-palmrest-protector-palmguard-macbook-pro-retina-1889[/

If you're curious it's to prevent sweat corroding the aluminum and causing pitting and discoloration.
 
Last edited by a moderator:
M

Motley

2[H]4U
Joined
Mar 29, 2005
Messages
2,487
i did successfully remove them. The glue is so strong and sticky that even alcholol or goo gone doesn't completly get rid of it. Kinda like smears it.

What I'm mad about, is this is a brand new system, now I have the keyboad rest it looks scratched now.

Funny thing, is the protective clear plastic on the display was very easily removed and leaves no film.

Why they have to make them permanent is beyond me. So they got these great looking laptops, then they put all the stupid ass stickers all over it.
 
P

pxc

Extremely [H]
Joined
Oct 22, 2000
Messages
33,064
A

AIM9x

Weaksauce
Joined
Feb 8, 2011
Messages
102
The most amusing I've seen was an apple sticker over the dell logo on the lid.
 
C

CEpeep

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Oct 23, 2004
Messages
6,061
Why do people even buy laptops covered in advertising stickers to begin with? Would you buy a phone covered in stickers? A car? Food? It's not really acceptable in any other line of product. If the product isn't enough of an advertisement for itself, it's the design team that should be given a larger budget, not marketing so they can print more stickers.
 
S

SticKx911

2[H]4U
Joined
Mar 14, 2004
Messages
2,509
CEpeep said:
Why do people even buy laptops covered in advertising stickers to begin with? Would you buy a phone covered in stickers? A car? Food? It's not really acceptable in any other line of product. If the product isn't enough of an advertisement for itself, it's the design team that should be given a larger budget, not marketing so they can print more stickers.
Click to expand...

"intel inside" is no different to me than 2.0TT on the trunk. Boxes of any food are covered in marketing, and phones come stock with crap aps, but not any stickers yet.... It's normal. Plus if a removable sticker made it $cheaper for me, I'm ok with that.
 
C

CEpeep

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Oct 23, 2004
Messages
6,061
SticKx911 said:
"intel inside" is no different to me than 2.0TT on the trunk. Boxes of any food are covered in marketing, and phones come stock with crap aps, but not any stickers yet.... It's normal. Plus if a removable sticker made it $cheaper for me, I'm ok with that.
Click to expand...

I'm not talking about the packaging, but the product itself. I don't even want a brand name on it if it can be helped. The brand should be apparent in the design. A "hood ornament" is acceptable if you must, but aside from that, the only text should be the letters on the keyboard. (And if the Das Keyboard is any indication, there's probably demand for a laptop that doesn't even have that.)

Just because it might be "normal" doesn't make it ok, and it certainly doesn't make it good design. If I'm going to use it multiple hours a day, every day, the design shouldn't ever be compromised for some kind of marketing reason. Impeccable design is marketing in and of itself.
 
Johnx64

Johnx64

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Apr 22, 2002
Messages
8,402
I leave them on. And I'm pretty sure the plastic wrap on my video card heat sink protecting the sticker is still on it.

Taking the time to peel it off?
aint-nobody-got-time-for-that.png
 
H

Henri108

Limp Gawd
Joined
Dec 6, 2013
Messages
465
JJ91284 said:
I don't think you mean ethynol as I've never seen this at local pharmacy's. You probably mean rubbing alcohol/isopropyl alcohol. Ethynol that you mentioned implies that it has a triple bond "yne" where as "ane" implies single bond in structure. So chemically speaking, ethanol has single bonds and the ending "e" is substituted with an "ol" which means it's hydrated with an oxygen and hydrogen. I could keep going on, but I'll stop here as not to bore any of you. :)

Oh yeah one more thing, while rubbing alcohol/isopropyl alcohol is very cheap, don't attempt to drink it. Don't worry I'll spare all of you the biochemical breakdown and effect of consuming it.


Best Way to remove stickers from pc's, use a blow dryer and on sticker and it should come right off. Use rubbing alcohol/isopropyl alcohol and it will take off any remaining residue that might be left behind. I just removed stickers from my xps 13 this way months back and it worked great.
Click to expand...

Woah, I translated that from my native language because I didn't know if it would be the same (damn translators suck). I meant ether.
 
A

Aurelius

2[H]4U
Joined
Mar 22, 2003
Messages
3,657
I can't stand those stickers. They're an ugly, literal symbol of the compromise you made to get a cheap Windows PC. I'm a big fan of Apple's refusal to bow to that pressure, and it's good that some of the nicer Windows machines (such as the newer Dell XPS 13 and the Surface line) either downplay or eliminate those stickers. It's a computer, not a billboard.
 
Lunas

Lunas

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jul 22, 2001
Messages
9,994
SticKx911 said:
omg. I truly hope someone took them up on the $99 offer. I'm curious to see how far they took upgrade path.

<side note no one cares about>
I used to mod these towers...a lot. My first computer I paid for and upgraded. ti 4600 days. Almost all my modding xp is courtesy of emachines desire to use a standard matx format when everyone else was going proprietary.
Click to expand...

i have one of those exact towers at work still has the stickers.

i remove mine sometimes if it is just like the badge that says who made the processor i try to leave it though.
 
H

Henri108

Limp Gawd
Joined
Dec 6, 2013
Messages
465
S0m30n3 said:
I leave them on. And I'm pretty sure the plastic wrap on my video card heat sink protecting the sticker is still on it.

Taking the time to peel it off?
]
Click to expand...
But you do have time to post on this forum?
It's common courtesy to remove stickers. Do it for the tech lovers!
 
M

munkle

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jan 16, 2005
Messages
11,800
I don't get how you people are using goo gone on laptops? Anything plastic I have used goo gone on has just destroyed the plastic.
 
R

rflcptr

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Mar 27, 2008
Messages
6,202
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top