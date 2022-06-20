Laptop cooler

Any thoughts or recommendations folks have for a current high-power gaming laptop? We have a cooler master with one giant fan currently. It's very quiet, but even all the way up - barely seems to move any air.

It's a 3070 based laptop which does get used for gaming a lot, and boy howdy, it does get hot. We don't care about noise, just cooling the dang thing.



Thinking of making a cooler with the pile of fans I have, but also, don't really want to do that Because Time.