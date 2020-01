Killing Floor 2 is still being updated, haven't played for a while but it's a lot of fun for coop, and supports up to six players. Several different classes (ignore survivalist) to pull their role in a party, keep the difficulty down until you get a feel for it.



Flatout 2 if you want a racing/derby type switch up, and you might find the party mode more entertaining where you have ragdoll competitions doing things like darts and the high jump. Well known for its vehicle destruction model, the sequels (3 and wreckfest) aren't as fun.



My friends and I have had a lot of fun with sins of a solar empire, though those games can take a very long time and the ai can be very annoying. Real time strategy in space, tech tree upgrades and planet control expansion.

