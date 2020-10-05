Ladies and gentlemen...I have an idea (nVIDIA RTX related)!

So here we are...I was about to commit to another post about this subject and then I found...wait a second! This is the 4th time I checked and eVGA is still shipping this model? So as we all know, eVGA has a Step-Up program for those whose cards are eligible by warranty and the like to upgrade their card to the next model as long as they get into the program within 90 days after they purchase their new eVGA graphics card. Well...eVGA is shipping a few more RTX 2070 Supers out to Amazon. So here's my Capt. Mal Reynolds/Han Solo/Lando Calrissian like plan (you may comment if this plan matches the quality of those men): I got 1 of the RTX 2070 Supers soon coming to Amazon later this month to sell and ship out. Then, I get the card, install it and register it with eVGA. Then, I get into the Step-Up Program to upgrade to a 3080. Then, time passes much like Rush talked about in Time Stands Still and Billy Joel talked about in This is the Time. Then, I do what needs to be done in the Step-Up Program to get an RTX 3080 XC3 Ultra. So how do you all like this plan? Write back with your thoughts and advice. Out!
 
Dan_D I've been keeping a close eye on eVGA and the Step-Up Program concerning the RTX 3080. I think if what I read on their forums is correct there have already been people admitted into the program and are now waiting for RTX 3080 FTW3 and XC3 cards. The number is limited but they are out there. Out!
 
Do you really think they got stock for the stepup program when they can't even fill the demand with retailers? Question tho. How does step up work if you buy a $1200 2080ti and want to step up to a 3080. Do they send you a 3089 and $500 =P?
 
vegeta535 said:
Do you really think they got stock for the stepup program when they can't even fill the demand with retailers? Question tho. How does step up work if you buy a $1200 2080ti and want to step up to a 3080. Do they send you a 3089 and $500 =P?
Nope. While you can only step up to a more powerful card, if it happens to be cheaper you eat the difference.

*Edit* Also I wouldn't be surprised if step up orders are placed at lowest priority seeing as selling new cards outright would make more money.
 
Already have seen a couple reports on Reddit of people having their RTX 3080s shipped for step-up. So it is happening.
 
exlink said:
Already have seen a couple reports on Reddit of people having their RTX 3080s shipped for step-up. So it is happening.
Step-up has its own allotment of cards(Regions then- Retail,RMA, Step-up) and there are forum post on EVGA tracking both 3090 and 3080 movements. The 3090 posts seem to be moving faster.
 
