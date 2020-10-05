Ladies and gentlemen...I have an idea (nVIDIA RTX related)!

So here we are...I was about to commit to another post about this subject and then I found...wait a second! This is the 4th time I checked and eVGA is still shipping this model? So as we all know, eVGA has a Step-Up program for those whose cards are eligible by warranty and the like to upgrade their card to the next model as long as they get into the program within 90 days after they purchase their new eVGA graphics card. Well...eVGA is shipping a few more RTX 2070 Supers out to Amazon. So here's my Capt. Mal Reynolds/Han Solo/Lando Calrissian like plan (you may comment if this plan matches the quality of those men): I got 1 of the RTX 2070 Supers soon coming to Amazon later this month to sell and ship out. Then, I get the card, install it and register it with eVGA. Then, I get into the Step-Up Program to upgrade to a 3080. Then, time passes much like Rush talked about in Time Stands Still and Billy Joel talked about in This is the Time. Then, I do what needs to be done in the Step-Up Program to get an RTX 3080 XC3 Ultra. So how do you all like this plan? Write back with your thoughts and advice. Out!