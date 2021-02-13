KVM Switch Help Please

Hello,



I am wondering what is the best KVM switch to buy for my situation. I have two computers- one is my personal PC that is hooked up to 2 4K monitors, and a 4K Wacom Cintique. My other PC, is for work, and it requires a webcam, audio, and at least one monitor. I connect to my work PC through VPN. I would like to reduce the amount of hardware I have in my ofice space, and am wondering if I can connect the two computers via a KSM switch, and if so, which switch is best considering my peripherals? Thank you in advance.