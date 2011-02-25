KT-600 Case

Well, since there's already a thread out there for the KT-400, and the KT-600 has it's own niche, I figured I'd create a thread about it.

Picked one up for my Bedroom HTPC and if I like it, it may replace my main HTPC case which is a Silverstone.

What are people's thoughts, any pics of it in use?

Outside/Front:
Inside:
Front Media Card Reader:
Remote:
550W ATX power supply included
Support ATX and Micro ATX motherboard
3 X 3.5" internal bays for media data
Easy upfront access digital connection interfaces (behind door)
e-SATA; HD Audio; SDHC 2.0 Card Reader; USB 2.0; IEEE 1394
Supports full height PCI cards
Stylish Black aluminum panel
17" Wide x 16.5: Deep x 5.5" Tall
Includes Media Center Remote and IR Reciever
 
Looking from Ebay post below the case internals look exactly like the 400. There is a couple of us that are in the process of tearing apart the case and should give you a pretty good understanding of what to expect.

But yeah, anyone got close up pics of the 600 front bezel?
 
Ok, I bit. I'll take some pictures if someone doesn't have any when it arrives. Then I'll decide on how I want to proceed with it. Whether I'll throw it to the modding table, or just see how I like it as is, I'm sure I'll let people know.
 
That's a good looking case. I've got the KT400. Curious to see this one in detail too. Post pictures when it arrives! :D
 
I got this case last week... solidly made.. mostly happy with it... just a couple of minor things. There was no case fan included. I know the ebay pic shows no fan on the case (unlike the KT-400), but still, it would be nice to have one. The other - and this is a much bigger irritant - is that I am unable to make the front LCD work right. I had to pull out the PSU to get at the buttons to change the date etc.. and then, after a day, it changed by itself and shows some odd stuff now. Haven't found anything to program it with from within the OS. Let me know if any of you do.
 
@aggierag

I'm curious what size fans would be ideal for this case. Let me know what it needs. I've got a $100 Newegg Gift card burning a hole in my gmail. haha
 
@ ShepsCrook: Tried Smartie... but couldnt get it to work... maybe i'm a dolt with it ... let me know if you get it to work

It has screw slots for 1 fan at the rear and 2 on the side... for both 80mm and 120mm .. the side fans may need to be thin ones though, depending on your MB
 
I put in a spare 80mm fan i had at the rear, and seeing how it performs before i put in the side fans... right now, they dont seem necessary
 
nmanley said:
Since this will hold a ATX MB I may try my left over i5 750 & ASUS P7P55 combo with a GTX 460 and HVR-2250 tuner card for my first HTPC. (All in hand already)
Sounds exactly what my plans are.. I've putting my P55 setup in mine. i7 860 / Gigabyte P55 UD4P / GTX 260
 
This case will receive my Q6600, Gigabyte GA-P35-DS3R, 8GB Ram, a 40GB SSD drive and HD5450. However, I'd love to sell the CPU, Ram, Video card, and board off and just do something like Zacate. However, I'd buy a smaller case for that.
 
Anyway. My case is out for delivery today. So this evening I should have it. I'll take some pictures.
 
Damn.. I didn't even think about my mobo not having an IR connection. Anyway to convert this to some other port? Like internal USB, or something of that nature?
 
Well, it seems like mine came with a dead power supply.

I was thinking about replacing it anyway with a modular 80 bronze or something.
 
I have a USB IR Receiver. I was hoping to use the built in one with the case.
 
I have found that with the KT-600B, the optical tray gets caught on the door when backing in. I'm trying to figure out how to resolve this issue.
 
ShepsCrook said:
I have found that with the KT-600B, the optical tray gets caught on the door when backing in. I'm trying to figure out how to resolve this issue.
Had the same problem on my KT400 (see the picture/posts on the KT400 thread). I fixed it by 'polishing' the backside of the side to smooth it out and rounded of the backside lower lip of the optical tray. That way they slide across each other easily and don't hand up and stall. Easy. :D

Just ordered a fan controller, 2 Scythe 120mm case fans, and the ASUS 24x DVDRW that's $18.99 + Free shipping on Newegg.

I think I'm going to move my Gigabyte GA-P35-DS3R out of this case, and my Intel DG45ID into it so I can utilize the built in IR. It will be a weekend moving project between my two HTPC systems... FUN...
 
ShepsCrook said:
Just ordered a fan controller, 2 Scythe 120mm case fans, and the ASUS 24x DVDRW that's $18.99 + Free shipping on Newegg.

I think I'm going to move my Gigabyte GA-P35-DS3R out of this case, and my Intel DG45ID into it so I can utilize the built in IR. It will be a weekend moving project between my two HTPC systems... FUN...
Yay online shopping!!! And don't lie, you're gonna have fun. :) Who doesn't love being up to their elbows in computer parts... :D
 
I just hate this sort of process. I'll probably end up reinstalling Windows on BOTH machines sadly.
 
I was really tempted to just buy the DG45ID board and make an image of the OS with everything, since both machines are nearly identical and just push that image out to the other one.

But eh..

I will say this, the case is interesting. You can tell it's not the greatest quality, but for the price, they do pack some neat features. My display is working, however it's not a typical display that has a wide variety of options for what can be displayed. This is a pre-set display, which is why I don't think LCDSmartie will work on it. It seems as though the display is preprogrammed with hits "Uber cool" HD graphic display, and it's fan speed meter. Other than that, it scrolls through the CPU, VGA, HD, etc temps and shows the current CPU fan speed.
 
Mind doesn't plug into the internal USB pins. Mine go into an IR pin connection on the mobo.
 
Could you post a pic? Mine had 4 pin-slots... not the regular 9 pin usb plug, but this and the 4-pin plug from the display go back to back on a usb header
 
ShepsCrook said:
Well, it seems like mine came with a dead power supply.

I was thinking about replacing it anyway with a modular 80 bronze or something.
I was looking at this case as well.

Some questions for you...

1) Is the Ebay seller going to replace the power supply for you?
2) Can you tell me about the front LCD display? Does is connect to the MB at all, or just read out internal temp, etc. Is it programmable?

Thanks very much.
 
1. I didn't ask the seller if he'd replace it as I'm not really concerned. I'll probably give it another shot in a different system some time and see if I can figure out what's wrong. I could ask the seller about replacement of the PSU just to satisfy your question if you want though.

2. The front LCD does NOT connect to the motherboard. It's all based on sensors. Which is the reason why LCDSmartie or other apps will not work with it. I hadn't really thought about that much before.
 
cmadki4 said:
Had the same problem on my KT400 (see the picture/posts on the KT400 thread). I fixed it by 'polishing' the backside of the side to smooth it out and rounded of the backside lower lip of the optical tray. That way they slide across each other easily and don't hand up and stall. Easy. :D

IMG_0583.jpg
I took my front plate off the drive and no more problems. Glad to see someone started the KT-600 thread.
 
Just a heads up on on a few things I've tried. Forget about the LCD. It doesn't last long. My kept freaking out after every restart. I ditched the cables and left the display in. As for fans, I was able to use 120x120x20. They have a low and medium speed. You can get them for $3.95 with the stock option. They seem to be relatively quiet and move a lot of air. I'm doing some testing on temps and setups. I would post some pics but haven't figured that out yet.http://www.performance-pcs.com/cata...e=product_info&cPath=36_408&products_id=22997
 
