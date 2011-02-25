KT-600 Case

ShepsCrook
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Feb 16, 2003
- Messages
- 9,392
Well, since there's already a thread out there for the KT-400, and the KT-600 has it's own niche, I figured I'd create a thread about it.
Picked one up for my Bedroom HTPC and if I like it, it may replace my main HTPC case which is a Silverstone.
What are people's thoughts, any pics of it in use?
$69.99 (Free Shipping) Buy it now
http://cgi.ebay.com/HTPC-KT-600-Bla...&ps=63&clkid=7440181007851844207#ht_599wt_905
Outside/Front:
(Click on the 2nd picture for a larger view)
Inside:
Front Media Card Reader:
Remote:
550W ATX power supply included
Support ATX and Micro ATX motherboard
3 X 3.5" internal bays for media data
Easy upfront access digital connection interfaces (behind door)
e-SATA; HD Audio; SDHC 2.0 Card Reader; USB 2.0; IEEE 1394
Supports full height PCI cards
Stylish Black aluminum panel
17" Wide x 16.5: Deep x 5.5" Tall
Includes Media Center Remote and IR Reciever
Picked one up for my Bedroom HTPC and if I like it, it may replace my main HTPC case which is a Silverstone.
What are people's thoughts, any pics of it in use?
$69.99 (Free Shipping) Buy it now
http://cgi.ebay.com/HTPC-KT-600-Bla...&ps=63&clkid=7440181007851844207#ht_599wt_905
Outside/Front:
(Click on the 2nd picture for a larger view)
Inside:
Front Media Card Reader:
Remote:
550W ATX power supply included
Support ATX and Micro ATX motherboard
3 X 3.5" internal bays for media data
Easy upfront access digital connection interfaces (behind door)
e-SATA; HD Audio; SDHC 2.0 Card Reader; USB 2.0; IEEE 1394
Supports full height PCI cards
Stylish Black aluminum panel
17" Wide x 16.5: Deep x 5.5" Tall
Includes Media Center Remote and IR Reciever
Last edited: