Kingdom Come: Deliverance

Daniel Vavra (one of the co founders of Warhorse) was the director and design lead on Mafia I.



He was also the screen writer and designer on Mafia 2 but IIRC he left before the game was released for various reasons.



(most like publisher pushing, DLC, design, etc). The game when it was released was SO obviously not finished at all. The entire "countryside" area was there but you couldn't get to it normally and there was no missions in it.



Thent here's the whole side-missions, where you'd actually get prompts for it but there were none in the game.



Then there's the whole DLC/pre order bonus crap that happened.