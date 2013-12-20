Kingdom Come: Deliverance

drako

I'd like to see more historical RPGs in a similar vain to this one. Something set in antiquity would be awesome.
 
As soon as I saw this game, I got an erection. It escalated quickly.
 
Thuleman

Looks interesting. Curious to see whether there will be any ranged combat at all. Without magic there will probably be lots of 1-on-1 battles and health regen between combat. If so then the pace of the game will be really slow since there's no duck-and-regen like in modern FPS.

Cryengine is Cryengine, lots of games are coming out with that. Remains to be seen if these guys can deliver on game mechanics. For now I am rather skeptical.
 
LeninGHOLA

If combat is better than Dark Messiah, which was pretty good, I'm in. I haven't played a historical RPG since... Darklands.
 
Stiler

I can't wait for this, I hope they get a good publisher (that lets them make the game they want).

I have long wanted a good rpg set in the middle ages that wasn't fantasy and focused more on real world things, class systems of that time, rpg-like interactions, choices/consequences, etc.

I just wondering how it's going to be, open worl dor not, is it your own character or a set character? (it seems from reading some things it's a set character, like Geralt of the Witcher series, etc).

Personally I hope it's open where you can make your own choices, rather you want to be a knight/noble, be a soldier, thief, all kinds of neat things.
 
Cool but they really need a higher quality trailer and/or textures, that looks like xbox360 footage. Seems like CryEngine3 is going to be the "Unreal Engine" of 2014-2016.
 
chalmer9

I can't stand titles with a colon in them, for some reason it drives me nuts. It's like too many words or something. Just call it Kingdom Come. Looks cool though.
 
Stiler

Daniel Vavra (one of the co founders of Warhorse) was the director and design lead on Mafia I.

He was also the screen writer and designer on Mafia 2 but IIRC he left before the game was released for various reasons.

(most like publisher pushing, DLC, design, etc). The game when it was released was SO obviously not finished at all. The entire "countryside" area was there but you couldn't get to it normally and there was no missions in it.

Thent here's the whole side-missions, where you'd actually get prompts for it but there were none in the game.

Then there's the whole DLC/pre order bonus crap that happened.
 
LordVampyre

Looks very nice, do hope they continue with it and it goes to completion .. looks like could be one heck of a fine game...
 
Ihavetheelderscrolls

Intel_Hydralisk said:
This game is now on kickstarter. It looks amazing: http://www.kickstarter.com/projects/1294225970/kingdom-come-deliverance

From the video: Mix the freedom of Skyrim, storytelling of Witcher, setting of Mount&Blade, and the tough combat of Dark Souls.
Sign me up for that, after watching that kickstarter video I'm sold and already pledged!

The only thing I'd be concerned with is a boring combat system. I think I'd get pretty bored with just trying to mash a dude with my sword. If they add elements like bows/arrows, traps, hatchets etc, then I wouldn't be worried. It seems as though they already mentioned some of those things, I saw a dude hunting with a bow.
 
shifty68

Most promising rpg i have seen in years. can't wait to get home so i can pledge.
 
Intel_Hydralisk

Ihavetheelderscrolls said:
The only thing I'd be concerned with is a boring combat system. I think I'd get pretty bored with just trying to mash a dude with my sword. If they add elements like bows/arrows, traps, hatchets etc, then I wouldn't be worried. It seems as though they already mentioned some of those things, I saw a dude hunting with a bow.
Mount&Blade is a game with just basic weapon combat and I sunk probably a thousand hours into it. Also, Dark Souls is pretty much just basic weapon combat as well and that proved to be very deep, challenging, and rewarding.
 
LeninGHOLA

I hope they don't over-reach. A game like this could dethrone the mediocre Skyrim as the standard for action sandbox RPG.
 
shifty68

What was skyrims map size?

The map size they said (3.5 miles?) seems a little small. that's the only drawback i can currently see.
 
jojo69

Hmmm, really hopeful on this one...remains to be seen how "revolutionary" the first person melee turns out to be compared to M&B. My guess is they are engaging in a little marketing hyperbole there.
 
Mungojerrie

shifty68 said:
I know but its hard to have an epic story/ world in 3.5 miles
What is this? A world for ants? How is there supposed to be an epic story when people can't even fit inside the world. It would have to be at least..... three times bigger than this!
 
LeninGHOLA

shifty68 said:
I know but its hard to have an epic story/ world in 3.5 miles
3.5 square miles is 2240 acres, or 906 hectares, or 1694 football fields.

Skyrim is about 10 sq mi if you eliminate all of the areas that are not accessible.
 
shifty68

I think it will be fine once all 3 acts are released, but i don't think i will be using a horse much when it first comes out.
 
Stiler

This game looks simply AMAZING.

The open world setting, combat, mounts, siege battles.

I have been waiting for this kind of game for over a decade.

Ever since playing Lords of the realm back in the early 90's I have wanted an rpg game that focuses on a realistic setting and always wondered why they never made one.
 
shifty68

Oh man! lords of the realm, that game was awesome. brings back some good memories.
 
Ihavetheelderscrolls

shifty68 said:
It's tough to say, that does seem small considering most people can briskly walk 3 miles in 15 minutes. 45 minutes to walk across the entire map seems really small. If you're on horseback I'd guess it only take you 10 minutes to cross the map.

If the environment is really rich, maybe it won't matter?

...and are we really calling skyrim "Mediocre"?
 
LeninGHOLA

Maybe I skipped Math Day, but I don't think you can walk a whole 3.5 square miles in 45 minutes.

Yes, I'm calling Skyrim mediocre.
 
