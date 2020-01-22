Kid Friendly Restrictive Software

Discussion in 'General Software' started by Zarathustra[H], Dec 30, 2019.

    Zarathustra[H]

    Hey all,

    So for a few years now, I've been using K9 Web Protection for my stepson. It is OK, but is kind of a clunky solution.

    The kid is also starting to get a little older. He is 12 now. I don't want to be too restrictive, but he has demonstrated that he still needs something to keep him in line, and I can't be there looking over his shoulder at all times.

    Are there any better alternatives you guys use? Windows used to have something built in, but these days they have made it overly complicated to set up, and it requires the use of a Microsoft account, which I don't do.

    Any suggestions?
     
  2. Jan 6, 2020 #2
    Monkey34

    I used to use Norton Family and it worked good, but it's been a number of years, so I'm not sure how it currently is.
     
  3. Jan 22, 2020 at 1:26 AM #3
    Serenkol

    Well, at least there are some browser extensions that can restrict access to some places, also, in principle, you can see in the Windows settings, there used to be parental controls, maybe even in the firewall, but that’s not accurate.
     
