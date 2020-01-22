Kid Friendly Restrictive Software

Hey all, So for a few years now, I've been using K9 Web Protection for my stepson. It is OK, but is kind of a clunky solution. The kid is also starting to get a little older. He is 12 now. I don't want to be too restrictive, but he has demonstrated that he still needs something to keep him in line, and I can't be there looking over his shoulder at all times. Are there any better alternatives you guys use? Windows used to have something built in, but these days they have made it overly complicated to set up, and it requires the use of a Microsoft account, which I don't do. Any suggestions?