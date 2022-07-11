keyboard silliness

I type by choosing each key and pressing it with my index finger.
so the caption needs to be large and distinct.
I often type in dim ambient lighting, so radium grade glow in the dark captions would be great.
I do not game so response time = meh.
audible clicky is not desired, but a bit of tactile would be nice.
special function keys are not desired.
dust resistance would be a good thing.
places to go around to, to look at prospects, are few on the ground.

so, a standard ibm qwerty layout with huge variable illuminated letter keys that is HIGH QUALITY.
saving money IS NOT THE POINT, I want to spend for reliable function, not rainbow puke.

suggestions please ?
 
