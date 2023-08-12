Keyboard didn't start with PC

Today I turned on my PC and noticed that my keyboard didn't start with it. I unplug keyboard USB and plugged it in motherboard in the same USB port and keyboard came to life. Turned off PC, started it again, it is working normally.
Was this some kind of BIOS bug, USB port problem, small malfunction because of dust or it is start of some big problem (MBO)? Should I forgot about this? I never had problem like this before.
Was this some kind of BIOS bug, USB port problem, small malfunction because of dust or it is start of some big problem (MBO)? Should I forgot about this? I never had problem like this before.