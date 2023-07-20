Kevin Mitnick Is Dead?!?!?!?!?!?!

DrezKill
A friend just showed me this: https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/las-vegas-nv/kevin-mitnick-11371668
WHAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAT
Reminded me of this interview with him from a computer show I used to watch in the early 2000s:
(time stamp is 14:54)
RIP Kevin. Your impact on the world will never be forgotten.
