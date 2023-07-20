Kevin Mitnick Is Dead?!?!?!?!?!?!

Ahh mam I miss the 90s when technology was super adventurous and people like Mitnik was around making things even cooler. Now tech is so ubiquitous it's worth avoiding most days and there is no adventure left. No exciting frontier. Now it's just narcissistic social media duck lipped Kardashian dotards and AI research darklords posing existential threat to humanity at large and technocratic despotism on unheard of levels. Sigh.... the 90s were so much better.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top