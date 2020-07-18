Keep my PSUs or toss them?

I was building a new rig after 4 years and pulled out a Corsair CX750M, Rosewill 850-E, and a Raidmax 850-AE. Over the years these were pulled from PCs all in working condition and with little usage.
The problem is Cables were pulled out and mixed, now I am not sure what to use where and don't want to fry a new X570 and 3800X.
I used the Raidmax as a test and the unit boots to bios but I had to use an old non powered video card as the PCI-E for a newer video card was missing. I have a cable or more than one in a box but not sure how to go about finding a new cable.
Should I just junk them all and start over?
