Keep my PSUs or toss them?

N

narsbars

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jan 18, 2006
Messages
1,934
I was building a new rig after 4 years and pulled out a Corsair CX750M, Rosewill 850-E, and a Raidmax 850-AE. Over the years these were pulled from PCs all in working condition and with little usage.
The problem is Cables were pulled out and mixed, now I am not sure what to use where and don't want to fry a new X570 and 3800X.
I used the Raidmax as a test and the unit boots to bios but I had to use an old non powered video card as the PCI-E for a newer video card was missing. I have a cable or more than one in a box but not sure how to go about finding a new cable.
Should I just junk them all and start over?
 
R

Ready4Dis

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Nov 4, 2015
Messages
1,465
I know you can still buy replacements for the cx750m, wouldn't be surprised if you could find others. 4 years old, I would toss them. If you want to though, let me know how much shipping would be ;).

Ps. You can easily look up the specs on the pcie/mb/sata connectors and take a volt meter and check you are getting proper voltages at proper pins if you're worries about getting them crossed.
 
M

motqalden

[H]ard|DCOTM Feb 2018, June 2019
Joined
Jun 22, 2009
Messages
1,460
the corsair cables should all have some kind of labeling such as "type 4" or something similar. I would check the other cables and see if they have something different.
 
N

narsbars

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jan 18, 2006
Messages
1,934
motqalden said:
the corsair cables should all have some kind of labeling such as "type 4" or something similar. I would check the other cables and see if they have something different.
No markings even on the fixed on modular cables. I found the voltage pin outs and tediously connect cables to each of the multiple PSUs I have found. While digging came up with another one an 850 Thermaltake.
 
N

narsbars

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jan 18, 2006
Messages
1,934
Ready4Dis said:
I know you can still buy replacements for the cx750m, wouldn't be surprised if you could find others. 4 years old, I would toss them. If you want to though, let me know how much shipping would be ;).

Ps. You can easily look up the specs on the pcie/mb/sata connectors and take a volt meter and check you are getting proper voltages at proper pins if you're worries about getting them crossed.
Just found an 850 Thermaltake. I am considering your offer.
 
R

Ready4Dis

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Nov 4, 2015
Messages
1,465
Sounds good, fully modular? 850w should be pretty good for anything right now and Thermaltakes are pretty decent. If you decide to offload them, PM me before you do. I have 6 desktops here, one for each family member plus one for my sons friend that got kicked out of his house recently. At least 1 of them has really bad coil whine and another calls itself an 850w but it shuts down if I put my 280x (~250w) on it, and that's with a G4560, so not much other load. I ended up swaping that one out with an RX560 just so it doesn't shut down when you launch a game. I am always looking for deals even if I have to put some work into it!
 
N

narsbars

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jan 18, 2006
Messages
1,934
Ready4Dis said:
Sounds good, fully modular? 850w should be pretty good for anything right now and Thermaltakes are pretty decent. If you decide to offload them, PM me before you do. I have 6 desktops here, one for each family member plus one for my sons friend that got kicked out of his house recently. At least 1 of them has really bad coil whine and another calls itself an 850w but it shuts down if I put my 280x (~250w) on it, and that's with a G4560, so not much other load. I ended up swaping that one out with an RX560 just so it doesn't shut down when you launch a game. I am always looking for deals even if I have to put some work into it!
Let you know on Sunday.
 
N

narsbars

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jan 18, 2006
Messages
1,934
Ready4Dis said:
I know you can still buy replacements for the cx750m, wouldn't be surprised if you could find others. 4 years old, I would toss them. If you want to though, let me know how much shipping would be ;).

Ps. You can easily look up the specs on the pcie/mb/sata connectors and take a volt meter and check you are getting proper voltages at proper pins if you're worries about getting them crossed.
Thanks. I pulled up the specs and will be doing some tedious VOM testing tomorrow. They all have to match at the device end😀
 
N

narsbars

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jan 18, 2006
Messages
1,934
Tested out the first unit, a Raidmax AE 850 Gold. An old unit but has been in temp controlled storage for 6 or 7 years best I can tell. I checked and it is an old unit circa 2011 to 2013. I bought it at the H and never used it.
Thanks to Ready4dis I pulled out my VOM an d figure I can get at least a couple of them complete.
 
G

GiGaBiTe

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Apr 26, 2013
Messages
1,227
Raidmax PSUs are IEDs. Best toss it in a trash compactor before it destroys something important.
 
