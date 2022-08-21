Just upgraded to Mint 21

Kept waiting for it to show up in Update Manager but it never did so I upgraded via the cli. What a long drawn out process it turned out to be. Thought the questions would never end. Had to remove or convert a ton of PPA's, had ti interact with both the GUI upgrader and the cli even tho one was on top of the other. When I finally finished and rebooted several of my programs were gone including Angry IP scanner. They all reinstalled without issues but why delete them to begin with? Previous upgrades weren't like this. Not sure I see any real differences but that's OK, I hate change for the sake of change only, (A.K.A. Windows). Maybe I'll find something different in time.



I also did a fresh install on another system a couple of days ago and it was as easy as usual. Guess my main rig needs babying.



Long Live Linux.