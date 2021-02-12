just ordered Starlink

tangoseal

Just sharing, no questions or anything.

So I just ordered starlink.

I like Elon and I absolutely cant stand Comcast at all. 1000% hatred for this monopolistic shit bucket operation called Comcast.

Yes im willing to shed my 1gbps cable for Starlink. I live at the very end of thier high speed line so I qualify for Starlink mid 2021 in my area.

Thus,

99 preorder deposit

399 charged when shipped. So youre basically buying the dish etc... way I figure it, it is kind of like crowdfunding in a way.

I have a full Unifi setup in house, wifi 6, dream machine pro, etc... so I will use my unifi router and not starlinks which is allowed.
 
