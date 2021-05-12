Just how 'plug n play' are things nowadays? (New CPU in old mobo Q)

The fundamental question is - what do I need to do / think about / be aware of when swapping out the CPU in my current mobo?

Will the system simply let me plug-n-play the CPU and recognize it and work?

Will I need to reinstall Windows?

Do I need to do anything else?

I'm at best an intermittent system builder - and consequently do not mind exposing my ignorance, so long as it helps me understand this hobby better. Gigabyte has recently released a bios that will accept a 5800x chip on an x470 board, and I've updated the bios successfully.Background Info:My last (current) build was in 2018, when I built a system using an x470 mobo (Gigabyte's Aorus Ultra Gaming) with a 2700x cpu. I did what I have always done: bought a new mobo, a new CPU and a new drive, built it and installed a clean copy of Windows onto the new drive.I've learned that I don't always have to do this: specifically, that I can swap my NVMe drive with Windows, etc. into a new build and it should work. (A staggering revelation) I was always under the impression that aside from switching out a PCIE card or RAM, if you swapped mobos or CPUs, Windows pretty much demanded a clean install.So is swapping CPUs at this point little different than swapping PCIE GPUs?