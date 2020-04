Right click to go back in the menus. Man I didn't realize that for some minutes, very long minutes, damn frustrating. But I accidentally found out right click does the trick so far.



Ok edit to come back again with what's up with right click to go back in a menu system? Is that a common design practice does anyone know? Where they on something? Don't want to jump to conclusions, maybe it's quicker than hitting a back selection. If they'd freaking even put in a back selection in all their menus to begin with. Yeah some of the menus have a back selection but I'm wondering how many do. Haven't been through all the menus yet.



Not yet damning the whole game for the right click thing which still works btw. The graphics are pretty nice beyond a meter or two. If they could patch it in some way to sharpen up objects a little closer. Doesn't have to be sharp to up close like Crysis 3 but closer than it is now.