Just bought a Xbox One X, have a couple questions???

I just bought a Xbox One X and I have a couple questions.



1. I would like to get a keyboard that attaches to the controller but I am unsure of which one to get. None of the ones I looked at have outstanding reviews (4 1/2 stars or better). I would like a white one if possible as my controller is white (NBA 2K20 special edition).

2. I was looking the other day on Youtube and one of the reviewers had an app that showcased 4k and HDR, you could toggle between 1080p and 4k and toggle HDR on and off. What's the name of that app? I can't find the video I seen it in.

3. Is there any thermal problems from standing up the Xbox, I have ordered a vertical stand but I am unsure of if I am going to use it or not?



I am sure I will have more questions as time goes by but this is it for now.