Jonos TR03

Chris_B
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- May 29, 2001
- Messages
- 5,013
https://www.jonsbo.com/en/products/tr03gsilver.html
Well this is gonna look VERRRY familiar but looks like it has some possibilities with certain parts being removeable. Just not sure about that glass panel and the small amount of venting it has. Better pics in the link above in the gallery tab.
Well this is gonna look VERRRY familiar but looks like it has some possibilities with certain parts being removeable. Just not sure about that glass panel and the small amount of venting it has. Better pics in the link above in the gallery tab.