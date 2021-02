Real shame... Just the other day I was looking up information about a particular PSU. Dozens of links on google pointed to the Jonnyguru site, and none of them worked...



It doesn't bother me at all when people decide to retire. I just don't understand why so many people feel the need to take their site and/or forums with them. Even if they had no plans for new content, what about the years and years of older content, from both the site itself as well as the forums, that could still be valuable for many more years to come? Books would not be removed from a library just because the author retired - yet this is exactly what happens on the internet - entire sites wiped off the internet. Gone. I doubt renewing a domain would disrupt anyone's retirement...



People ask about older PSUs often, in many cases because they've been using it already for many years and want to know if it's safe to continue using it. Well the biggest factor when it comes to using an older PSU isn't so much it's age, but rather, was it even a good PSU to begin with? It's hard for people to answer those questions when all the older reviews vanish from the internet like a fart in the wind.