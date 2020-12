IT Resume Thread

Here are my comments forI suppose references are nice but I personally don't think they belong on a resume. That's what the job interview and the application are for. If you think they'll help sell you then go for it but I just think it's a waste of space on the paper.I also would like to see your skills listed at the top first. Here's the reason for it in your case: Your work experience is fairly short and your education seems to be without a degree. It looks like about 2 years work experience (and maybe not even full-time). So don't list any of that at first glance. Simply list your skills first.Now about your skills list as you have it now, it's too jumbled and disorganized. "General Skills" could very easily be organized into two categories or at least sorted out a bit -say, experience lists for Hardware, Applications, OS. This way you can list the hardware platforms you're familiar with, the different apps you know, and what family of OS you can work around. I would also word your skills a little better than just a "list". Here's an example from my own (very outdated) resume online. You can see from the skills list that each one starts with an actual sentence! I also like to include a time format in my skills inventory so that the employer has more concrete information to work with from the start. For exaple: "Extensive CAD experience" could mean 10 years or 10 months. As an employer, without a time reference to your experience, I'd be assuming that you have NO experience worth listing! Even if its only a couple of years, its better than nothing. The other nice thing about the Skills list is that you may actually have years of experience above and beyond what your work history will show. Say you've been playing around with networking platforms for a year before going to school. That would mean that you actually have 3 years experience instead of the 2 you now have listed.Regarding your Education listing, you show no degree so I can assume a lot -but I shouldn't have to. I prefer something like this:"89 credits completed towards BS degree in Underwater Basket Weaving."This way you can show that you've not just wasted your time being on the school roster for a year or two. You've actually made some progress. Listing the GPA and your Dean's List stuff is pretty good though!On your Employment listings, Put your job title first. Get their attention with your title before they have the chance to look at the dates of your employment. Remember to always put your most impressive selling points first in a resume!Lastly, and this is totally my personal opinion (like most resume stuff), I would stroingly encourage you to write a "Summary" statement (just don't use the format of the one on my own online resume). If they can only read 1-2 sentences, make it at the very top of the sheet and sum yourself up there. Something like this:"An IT networking specialist with 2 years solid experience working in medium to large enterprise corporate networks. Skilled in both hardware and software setup, support, troubleshooting, and planning"Or something like that...