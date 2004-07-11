IT Resume Thread

If you would like help with your networking/telecom resume, feel free to post it here. If you are going to comment on someone's resume, prefix the thread with the person's name of who you're trying to help. Othewise with all the resumes we won't know which one you're commenting on.
If you make changes or updates to your resume, do it in the original thread. Lets keep this streamlined and condensed like the FS/FT forum's threads. This is the only way to keep this from getting out of control.
To get things started off, here is an example of my resume template.
BobSutan's advice on resumes...
You only get 10-15 seconds to make an impression with HR when they view your resume, so the layout is just as important as the content, if not more so. Think of it as commercial for yourself. To exend the commercial analogy, if you have a technically superior product, but your commercials for it suck then you're not going to sell too many of your products. That's the lesson the 70's and 80's tought American advertising agencies and resumes are no exception.
If you make changes or updates to your resume, do it in the original thread. Lets keep this streamlined and condensed like the FS/FT forum's threads. This is the only way to keep this from getting out of control.
To get things started off, here is an example of my resume template.
BobSutan's advice on resumes...
You only get 10-15 seconds to make an impression with HR when they view your resume, so the layout is just as important as the content, if not more so. Think of it as commercial for yourself. To exend the commercial analogy, if you have a technically superior product, but your commercials for it suck then you're not going to sell too many of your products. That's the lesson the 70's and 80's tought American advertising agencies and resumes are no exception.