IT Resume Thread

I updated the layout of my resume' and wanted to get your opinions. (The layout probavbly looks familiarDo you think it wise for me to list under work experience the things I did in school. This was a VERY intesensive hands on course, and technically its my only formal experience (except for Amazon.com several years ago) Thanks for any advice and let me know what you thinkSUMMARY: A voice / data networking professional at the leading edge of information technology using established skills in design, implementation, and systematic problem solving of networks.Key Qualifications* Powerful communications and customer service skills, with the ability to handle high-pressure situations in a professional and effective manner while using strong computing skills in daily activities* 3 years experience supporting a large enterprise environment with a customer base of 1000+ users* Certifications  Net+, Networking Technician Cert, PC Client networking certification, Certified lucent Defiinity administrator, T1 / T3 Installation and Troubleshooting* 2 years experience installing and configuring PC/Server hardware and software in a 24x7x365 datacenter environment. 5 years experience in LAN installation / troubleshooting* Experience with routed and routing protocols to include TCP/IP, RIP, and OSPF* Knowledgeable in the programming of Cisco 2500 routers, and Cisco Catalyst 1900, 2900 switches* Possess knowledge of Linux, Novell, MS-DOS, Windows 95/98/XP/2000/2003, Active Directory, MS Office Products, T-carrier circuits, Optical Carrier circuits, ISDN, VoIP, and 802.11 Wireless* 5 years experience terminating CAT5 cable to network jacks, and patch panels.* Possess knowledge of common Data Networking cabling methods (Straight Through, Rolled, cross-over, etc) as well as all tools/color codes involvedProfessional ExperienceStudent Lake Washington Technical College 2003  2004Successfully completed 550 hours of hands on experience in a multi-protocol, multi-os, and 802.x networked environment. Troubleshoot Microsoft DOS, Windows 95/98/NT/2000/XP PCs in a client / server environment. Administered Novell NOS including the creation of login scripts, add/remove users, assigning permission rights and setting security policies. Installed / Configured Microsofts DNS services on Windows 2003 to support a multi-LAN environment. Installation / Configuration of Cisco 1700 / 2500 routers and 2900 catalyst switches.Operations Technician Allegiance Telecom, WA Jun 2001  July 2003Key technician in deploying high-scaled communications packages. Responsible for installation and troubleshooting of the Allegiance Telecom network. Installed / Configured remote data circuits utilizing T-carriers, Optical Carriers, and Pairgain HDSL Proficient in Acterna 2310/310/224 and 950 test equipment. Deployed 5 multi-site OC-48 Fiber rings utilizing Fujitsu FLM Optical Carrier equipment. Provided/Maintained CPE equipment, Vina, Cisco, Adtran, and Tiara with the ability to support over 4,000 customers while providing 24 hour on-call technical support.* Interface via phone or in person with customers that had open trouble tickets. Worked with customers until problems were resolved.* Primary contact for any and all vendors who worked with allegiance customers* Primary contact for interfacing with ILEC technicians, as well as responsible for the testing of all DS1/DS3/and OC circuits* Installed, configured and maintained 5 redundant international Fujitsu OC-48 Fiber Rings utilizing Fujitsu FLM equipmentTransport Technician II MCI WorldCom Sep 2001  Nov 1998Provisioned DS1, DS3, OC3 and OC12 circuit as well as handling all testing between customer and MCI. Primary contact for handling trouble tickets for internal and external customers. Proficient in Type II circuit turn-up, and end-to-end testing including: 3/1 and 1/0 DACS, T1 cross-connect, and DS3 cross-connect.* Assisted in installation of network infrastructure including CAT-5 cabling, fiber optic cabling, and DS1/DS3/OC-X circuits* Configured OC48/OC192, Fujitsu, and Cisco 15454 SONET Equipment.* Experience with DWDM Multiplexers and MOR PipesPC/Networking Technician Amazon.com Jun 1997  Nov 2000One of many technicians working in a team environment where the quality of our work and customer satisfaction was our first priority. Supported a 1000+ customer base via phone and Remedy trouble ticket system, I have the ability to help users at all experience levels, ranging from complete novice to power-users. I was also, responsible for installing and configuring PC's (PC Clones, and DELL Dimension) in Server/Client environment, running Windows 98/XP/2000 as well as Linux. Experience imaging hard drives utilizing tools such as Norton Ghost. Experienced with the creation and maintenance of user accounts in NT4/2000 Server as well as administering user security policies. Installed and Configured Compaq and Dell Servers with Compaq/digital RAID Array's (0+1, and Level 5) in a 24x7x365 Data Center environment. Responsible for administer Lucent G3r and G3Si PBX system.Education and TrainingCompTia Net+ Certified July, 2004Networking Technician Certificate Lake Washington Tech. College 3.5 GPAPC Client Networking Certificate Lake Washington Tech. College December, 2003Certified Lucent Definity Administrator Lucent Academy February, 2000Nortel OC-48 OAM&P Certification 80 hours, 2000Nortel OC-192 OAM&P Certification 80 hours, 2000Nortel MOR/MOR+ and DWDM Certification 40 hours, 2000T1/T3 Provisioning and Troubleshooting 80 hours, 2000References:4 references are normally listed here