Hi,
I issued an unintended command in my Windows 10 cmd console (non-admin account, non-admin cmd instance).
I accidentally right-clicked on the cmd windowm which to my greatest concern copy-pasted and issued a command (there was actually a command and some Enters in the clipboard, that's why I guess pasting made the command being executed straight away).
Code:
C:\Users\[My NonAdmin Account Name]>attrib -s -h -r /s /d *.*
https://www.easeus.com/resource/use-cmd-remove-virus-windows-10.html#1
I got the results:
Code:
The target of the symbolic link C:\Users\[My NonAdmin Account Name]\AppData\Local\Microsoft\WindowsApps\Microsoft.DesktopAppInstaller_\python.exe does not exist
The target of the symbolic link C:\Users\[My NonAdmin Account Name]\AppData\Local\Microsoft\WindowsApps\Microsoft.DesktopAppInstaller_\python3.exe does not exist
The target of the symbolic link C:\Users\[My NonAdmin Account Name]\AppData\Local\Microsoft\WindowsApps\Microsoft.MicrosoftEdge_\MicrosoftEdge.exe does not exist
The target of the symbolic link C:\Users\[My NonAdmin Account Name]\AppData\Local\Microsoft\WindowsApps\Microsoft.SkypeApp\Skype.exe does not exist
The target of the symbolic link C:\Users\[My NonAdmin Account Name]\AppData\Local\Microsoft\WindowsApps\Microsoft.XboxGamingOverlay_\GameBarElevatedFT_Alias.exe does not exist
The target of the symbolic link C:\Users\[My NonAdmin Account Name]\AppData\Local\Microsoft\WindowsApps\SpotifyAB.SpotifyMusic\Spotify.exe does not exist
The target of the symbolic link C:\Users\[My NonAdmin Account Name]\AppData\Local\Microsoft\WindowsApps\GameBarElevatedFT_Alias.exe does not exist
The target of the symbolic link C:\Users\[My NonAdmin Account Name]\AppData\Local\Microsoft\WindowsApps\MicrosoftEdge.exe does not exist
The target of the symbolic link C:\Users\[My NonAdmin Account Name]\AppData\Local\Microsoft\WindowsApps\python.exe does not exist
The target of the symbolic link C:\Users\[My NonAdmin Account Name]\AppData\Local\Microsoft\WindowsApps\python3.exe does not exist
The target of the symbolic link C:\Users\[My NonAdmin Account Name]\AppData\Local\Microsoft\WindowsApps\Skype.exe does not exist
The target of the symbolic link C:\Users\[My NonAdmin Account Name]\AppData\Local\Microsoft\WindowsApps\Spotify.exe does not exist
Access denied - C:\Users\[My NonAdmin Account Name]\AppData\Local\Temp\RarKDUER\packages
Access denied - C:\Users\[My NonAdmin Account Name]\AppData\Roaming\Microsoft\Installer\{}\icon.ico
Access denied - C:\Users\[My NonAdmin Account Name]\AppData\Roaming\Microsoft\Installer\{}
Access denied - C:\Users\[My NonAdmin Account Name]\AppData\Roaming\Microsoft\Installer
