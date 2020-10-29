Is using "Infinity Cache" for Navi 2X a good move?

AMD's previous flirting with exotic memory has been a disaster thanks to high prices and limited availability (think HBM2 in Vega and HBM in Fiji).



With Navi 2X using plain old GDDR6, AMD can get it from anywhere and inexpensively.



NVIDIA is stuck with getting relative expensive GDDR6X memory from Micron.



On the other hand, Infinity Cache has likely ballooned the size of the die and TSMC's 7nm is capacity constraint.