Is This Fixable?

Local guy pulled off some components when he lifted a headsink off his 1080. I know the memory should be able to get soldered right back in place, but does it look like some of the pins from the chips were pulled off the board? Would they be able to go back without issue? Can the little black memory caps be put back in place? Haven't seen a video of someone resoldering those.Let me know what you think. Looks like it could either be a quick and easy fix or just another dead card. It would cost me 100$ for the card, and I'd plan on putting it into an old system to sell instead of the 970 in it now.