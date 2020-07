Up to 3 Mbps upload

Up to 50 mbps download

1.25 TB (1,280 GB) data plan

Up to 10 Mbps upload

Up to 150 mbps download

1.25 TB (1,280 GB) data plan

I am looking at:next option is:I will be the only one online at any time so there will be no sharing of data. I don't have extra money so I am trying to get the cheapest plan that will not affect my gaming experience. Is the more expensive plan necessary? I only do things like join large parties in an mmorpg and play hunt:showdown while talking on discord at the same time but I do not stream.