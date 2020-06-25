Is this extra RAM compatible with my existing ?

My system currently has 32Gb of RAM in 2 16Gb modules which are Corsair Vengenance RGB pro modules with the individual part numbers of CMWX16GC3200C16W4.
This is a z390 motherboard with an i9 9900k
For work I need to be able to run several VM's so I am planning to put another 32gb of RAM in there.
I'm trying to work out if this is the same (or compatible) RAM I have in my system so I can match it :
CMW32GX4M2C3200C16 (which is 2 x 16Gb set making 32Gb)
Link : https://www.overclockers.co.uk/cors...00c16-3200mhz-dual-channel-kit-my-4c7-cs.html
Can anyone confirm if I am buying the correct set please - Will it work (XMP) with my exsiting 32Gb? Many thanks in advance.
