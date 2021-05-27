Is this a Decent 5950X?

All I've done so far BIOS wise is set the RAM timings to the same as they were for my 3950x. I'm not running PBO. I'm using 64 GB as noted in my signature using the Safe Profile settings from the 1smus calculator. I've run Boost Tester to see kind of what the potential of each core is at stock and I've run CB20. Anyway, here's a screenshot of Hardware Info after a few CB20 runs.I've seen conflicting info on line for stock CB20 scores where it seems some are low in reviews and others look like PBO was applied, that's why I'm asking. I will say that this chip seems to run 2 to 4 degrees C higher at idle than the 3950x. I may try one remount just to see if I screwed up. I am using that Der8aur Ryzen OC bracket. The CB20 scores were run with no monitoring app in the background.