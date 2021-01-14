Is there any source for CaseLabs case parts

After switching back to an aircooled GPU (no waterblocks for an EVGA 3070 yet), I noticed my CPU is running ~25C cooler than it did before with the coolant lines never getting above room temperature instead of getting warmish to the touch after running long enough to heat soak.



Since the lower CPU temp means my pump/fans are running quieter I'd kinda like to keep the lower operating temps even if they don't impact anything else. To add a significant amount of extra cooling though, I'd need a second radiator mount for the bottom chamber in my MAGNUM SMA8 case. With Caselabs out of business is there any way to get one though?